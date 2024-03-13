Titan Casket and 1891 Financial Life Announce a New Partnership to Help Families Save Money

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Together Titan Casket and 1891 Financial Life, a community-based insurance carrier, have created a new partnership to offer a saving opportunity to 1891 Financial Life’s membership. Through this program, 1891 Financial Life members can purchase a casket at a significantly lower price than at a funeral home.

Here’s how it works: 1891 Financial Life members will be able to buy in advance from over 300 Titan Casket products, with the flexibility to pay upfront for the casket or in installments and receive a contract for safekeeping. At the time of need, Titan Casket will ship the product directly to the funeral home, free of charge.

“At 1891 Financial Life, we are looking beyond the bottom line, you will find that we are bringing additional value through new partnerships like Titan Casket. We’re proud to introduce our new partnership and together we not only secure the members’ financial futures, but we also support everyday life for our membership and the communities where they live,” said CEO Lisa Bickus.

Established in 2016, Titan Casket has disrupted the funeral industry by offering families the opportunity to purchase top-tier caskets and urns online at prices up to 50% lower than those offered by traditional funeral homes. Funeral homes must accept delivery, per the Federal Trade Commission’s “Funeral Rule.”

“Our mission is to let families know they have options when it comes to death planning,” said CEO and founder Scott Ginsberg. “We’re thrilled to provide our education tools and support to 1891 Financial Life’s membership base. Together, we will help many families save money and time.”

About Titan Casket:

Titan Casket revolutionizes funeral planning with direct customer engagement and in-house craftsmanship. Their elegant, customizable caskets offer high quality at competitive prices, accompanied by free standard shipping. Committed to affordability and dignity, Titan ensures every family receives a meaningful funeral experience. Titan Casket has garnered widespread consumer acclaim, worked with the FTC and national press outlets to expose funeral industry misconduct, and also captured the attention of Hollywood, with its products appearing in Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video and recently a “Bury Daylight Savings” campaign in collaboration with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency and Titan brand ambassador and actor David Dastmalchian.

About 1891 Financial Life:

1891 Financial Life is a community-based insurance organization that offers life insurance products and member benefits that assist individuals and their families in achieving financial security, while helping to build stronger communities by supporting service projects that reflect common shared values. At 1891 Financial Life, we don’t just sell policies, we offer possibilities. In 2023, 1891 Financial Life was listed by Forbes as one of "The World's Best Life Insurance Companies."