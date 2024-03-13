Sauder to Partner with Kenco on Utah-based eCommerce Logistics Operations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenco, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announced that ready-to-assemble furniture manufacturer Sauder Woodworking Co. will relocate its Western eCommerce distribution center operations from Jurupa Valley, California to the 3PL provider’s Ogden, Utah facility. Through its new partnership with Kenco, Sauder will gain new levels of shipping flexibility, as well as operating cost reductions.

As two-day shipping to customers becomes less of a nice-to-have and more of a need-to-have, Sauder searched for a partner that could broaden its two-day reach. By moving operations to Ogden, Utah, Sauder will be able to service 6% more of their U.S. customers within two days than from the Jurupa Valley location. In addition, leveraging Kenco’s established distribution facilities instead of its own will allow Sauder to reduce real estate and labor costs, while gaining extra capacity to support peak volume shipping periods.

“As we re-evaluated our logistics strategy, we had two specific needs – convenience for our customers and cost savings for our bottom line,” said Matthew Peterson, EVP, Supply Chain, at Sauder. “Kenco’s Utah facility made perfect sense for us. Trusting Kenco with our day-to-day Western eCommerce logistics frees us up to focus on our core operations, while lowering costs and helping us move product quicker to more of our customers.”

“Growing your eCommerce business requires purpose-built strategies to keep up with demand, and Kenco offers both the expertise and infrastructure to bring those strategies to life,” said David Caines, Chief Operating Officer at Kenco. “We’re excited Sauder chose our Ogden, Utah facility as the distribution point for moving their ready-to-assemble furniture across the Western U.S.”

To learn more about Sauder, visit https://www.sauder.com/. To learn more about Kenco’s distribution services, visit https://www.kencogroup.com/services/distribution/.

About Kenco

Kenco supplies integrated logistics solutions that include distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management and material handling equipment services, and customized supply chain solutions – all designed for Operational Excellence. Kenco continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, building lasting customer relationships for over 70 years. Kenco’s focus is to support customers’ business needs through connected solutions and to redefine third-party logistics by offering innovative solutions.

About Sauder

Sauder Woodworking Co. is the leading North American producer of ready-to-assemble furniture. A family-run business based in Archbold, Ohio, Sauder embraces sustainability measures that reuse and recycle more than 97 percent of its solid waste materials. Sauder combines nearly 90 years of American manufacturing experience with expanded global sourcing capabilities to meet the needs of consumers and retail customers. The company currently offers over 70 furniture collections that enable everyone to experience the joy of affordable style. Follow Sauder on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.