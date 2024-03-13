Performance Branding firm WITHIN Named as Media Agency of Record for Foot Locker, Inc. North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WITHIN, the world’s only Performance Branding firm, announced today that it has taken on the role as the North American media agency of record for Foot Locker, Inc., a leading omni-channel footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the “inner sneakerhead" in all of us.

This exciting partnership follows the earlier unveiling of Foot Locker’s groundbreaking “Lace Up” plan, announced in March 2023 to strategically invigorate growth across the diverse portfolio of brands under Foot Locker, Inc. The plan focuses on four key imperatives: expanding sneaker culture; powering up the Foot Locker, Inc. portfolio; deepening relationships with Foot Locker, Inc. customers across all brands; and delivering a best-in-class omni experience.

“Following a competitive RFP process, we’re excited to award the North American media business to WITHIN,” said Katarina Brown, Vice President of Digital Marketing & Media at Foot Locker. "We were drawn to WITHIN's integrated operating model, deep category experience and their focus on data and real-time optimizations. We believe WITHIN is the perfect partner to help realize our plans for growth laid out in our ‘Lace Up’ plan.”

In its role as media agency of record, WITHIN will assume the responsibility of driving omnichannel media strategy and execution across the portfolio of Foot Locker, Inc. brand properties, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

"We couldn't be more excited to put our unique set of skills and experience to work with a brand as iconic and globally loved as Foot Locker," said Joseph Yakuel, CEO and Founder at WITHIN. "The Foot Locker win caps off an exciting year of growth at WITHIN and reaffirms our conviction in our integrated operating model as being what brands need to drive growth in partnership with their marketing partners.”

For more information, please visit: WITHIN.co

About WITHIN:

WITHIN maximizes profit and LTV for brands like The North Face, Rite Aid, and Casper by applying a Performance Branding methodology to digital media and creative. Performance Branding removes silos by aligning the marketing function with the business objective. Approaching marketing holistically drives a higher ROI for brands and a better customer experience for their users. WITHIN is a full-service marketing partner, with media management and creative services across every digital platform.

About Foot Locker:

Foot Locker, Inc. is a leading footwear and apparel retailer that unlocks the “inner sneakerhead” in all of us. With approximately 2,600 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia, Foot Locker, Inc. has a strong history of sneaker authority that sparks discovery and ignites the power of sneaker culture through its portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.