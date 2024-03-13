ZipRecruiter Launches Partnership with iCIMS for a Faster, Simplified Recruitment Experience

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced a new applicant tracking system (ATS) integration with iCIMS, a leading provider of talent acquisition (TA) technology, to help enterprises improve the recruitment experience and hire talent faster.

ZipRecruiter has joined the iCIMS Apply Network, an integrated ecosystem of job sites and partners, to help standardize and streamline the job application process. The new embedded integration gives TA teams the ability to create, manage, and distribute job openings to ZipRecruiter—providing them access to over 12M job seekers weekly1—without leaving the iCIMS ATS. The new integrated experience significantly improves overall recruiting efficiency and reduces candidate drop-off. The integration is now available for free to all U.S.-based iCIMS ATS customers.

“In today's fast-paced and competitive hiring landscape, talent acquisition professionals who have to switch back and forth between different sites to review candidates and manage their hiring workflows are losing valuable time and potentially top candidates,” said Matt Plummer, ZipRecruiter Senior Vice President, Product Strategy & Enterprise Solutions. “Through our integration with iCIMS, organizations will have access — and provide a better experience — to quality job seekers without ever leaving their iCIMS ATS. We’re committed to simplifying the TA experience for employers so they can hire faster.”

With this integration, organizations will have a convenient way to tap into ZipRecruiter’s network and matching technology, while being able to manage the full recruiting lifecycle from iCIMS. Job seekers will have an easy, redirect-free application experience on ZipRecruiter where they can leverage their existing profile and resume, and then their application information—including responses to any screening questions—will flow directly into iCIMS. Enterprise TA teams will also benefit from ZipRecruiter’s industry-leading job recommendation engine that will learn from candidate signals managed from within iCIMS.

Through the integration on the iCIMS Apply Network, employers can further increase engagement with their jobs and reduce job seeker drop-off through the use of ZipApply, a frictionless application process job seekers can access from any device that saves 30 minutes of application time, on average2. Additionally, applications started through ZipApply are over 3x more likely to be completed3.

“We’re continuously innovating to help our customers hire smarter, deliver more business value and provide better experiences at scale,” said Al Smith, chief technology officer, iCIMS. “We’re proud to build upon our existing partnership with ZipRecruiter and welcome them to the iCIMS Apply Network ecosystem with a new, embedded integration that enables TA teams to standardize and streamline the job application experience. The integration will bring third-party job sites and partner workflows into one centralized location to improve efficiency, reduce candidate drop-off and deliver more consistent recruiting data.”

To request more information about how employers can tap into ZipRecruiter’s offerings, including over 200 available ATS integrations, visit ziprecruiter.com/enterprise.

1ZipRecruiter Internal Data, weekly Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, 2022. Includes registered and non-registered users. May be non-unique.

2Based on ZipRecruiter internal data, average, from Nov 7 2022 to Feb 6 2023, and Cheung, M. (13 January 2022). The Recruitment Expert’s Guide to ‘Easy Apply’ Solutions, Recruitics. The Recruitment Expert's Guide To 'Easy Apply' Solutions (can take 30-40 minutes to fill out application).

3 ZipRecruiter Internal Data, Jan. 1 2022 - Jan. 1 2023, ZipApply jobs only compared to average specified in SHRM’s report.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter® (NYSE:ZIP) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past seven years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2 For more information, visit www.ziprecruiter.com.

1Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2024 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 18, 2023.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology that enables organizations everywhere to build winning workforces. For over 20 years, iCIMS has been at the forefront of talent acquisition transformation. iCIMS empowers thousands of organizations worldwide with the right tools to meet their evolving needs across the talent journey and drive business success. Its AI-powered hiring platform is designed to improve efficiency, cut recruiting costs and build exceptional experiences for candidates and recruiters. Visit www.icims.com to learn more.