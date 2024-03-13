Options Technology Achieves Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization, Solidifying Commitment to Excellence in Security Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial sector, proudly announces its achievement of the Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization. This prestigious designation is the next step in Options' journey towards excellence in security solutions, building on the solution designations secured in 2023 and Gold Competencies obtained in 2021 and 2022.

The Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization recognizes Options' expertise and proficiency in implementing and managing security solutions built on Microsoft technology. This specialization covers a comprehensive range of technologies, including Azure Arc, Defender EDR, Defender for Identity, Azure Sentinel, Conditional Access, and Azure DevOps.

Marlena Efstratopoulou, Chief Information Security Officer at Options, commented, "Achieving the Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization is a testament to our dedication to staying at the forefront of security innovation. These technologies are redefining the landscape of security, enabling us to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that effectively safeguard their assets and data."

Danny Moore, President, and CEO of Options, added, "We are incredibly proud of our team's achievement in attaining the Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization. It reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of delivering best-in-class security solutions for our clients. By designing, building, and operating Microsoft-based solutions for global financial sector firms, we are one step closer to realizing our vision of being the best in the world."

With the Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization, Options continues to demonstrate its leadership in providing secure, reliable, and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of financial institutions worldwide.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its recent Three –Day Microsoft Copilot Workshop held in Belfast, its 13th consecutive year of SOC compliance and its promotion of Marlena Efstratopoulou to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).