Elevated Signals Digitizes North America's First Vertical Hydroponic Greenhouse

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevated Signals Inc. (“Elevated Signals”), a company pioneering modern manufacturing software, announces its successful collaboration with Vertical Harvest, Inc. (“Vertical Harvest”) to power the digital transformation of its vertical farming operations and support its upcoming expansion.

Vertical Harvest established North America’s first vertical hydroponic greenhouse in 2016 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 13,500-square-foot facility provides fresh produce year-round and matches the capacity of 10 acres of farmland while providing well-paying jobs for people with disabilities. It has earned worldwide recognition from esteemed organizations such as the World Economic Forum and the Clinton Global Initiative.

“The vertical farming industry, initially hailed for its potential to revolutionize agriculture, is facing operational and financial challenges,” said Amar Singh, CEO and co-founder of Elevated Signals. “The novel and complex nature of vertical farming operations has limited the effectiveness of traditional ERP systems for these businesses. Consequently, the industry has largely relied on outdated systems like paper, spreadsheets, and legacy software to manage inventory. These manual methods limit immediate access to precise factory data, which significantly impacts company performance and hurts profitability.”

Research shows that the ability to increase margins and reduce production costs will be the key to the financial viability of the vertical farming industry.

"Vertical farming operations involve managing a constantly harvested biological inventory, a range of distinct packaging, varying distribution needs, and other unique complexities,” said Michael Chin, Chief of Farm Operations at Vertical Harvest. “Before Elevated Signals, our data was scattered across multiple spreadsheets, hurting our ability to make more informed inventory planning decisions and financial projections. Ultimately, this resulted in excessive waste and narrower profit margins.”

Elevated Signals’ cloud-based platform automates the capture of real-time inventory data and simplifies the batch reporting process significantly. This provides a unified source of truth that is accessible company-wide and also lays the foundation to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for process optimization and insights. The technology was initially pioneered in the cannabis industry, known for being one of the most regulated and vertically integrated industries in the world. This background sets the software apart, offering unparalleled precision and flexibility to support the unique operations of fast-growing, emerging sectors like vertical farming.

Vertical Harvest is on track for multi-state expansion, anticipating an 800-fold increase in cultivation space. This expansion includes a 52,000-square-foot facility in Maine, slated for 2024, and a 60,000-square-foot facility in Detroit, Michigan, set to open in 2025.

About Elevated Signals

Elevated Signals Inc. (“Elevated Signals”) provides modern manufacturing software, tailored for the complex operations of fast-growing manufacturing businesses. Initially pioneered in one of the most regulated industries in the world, the platform is lightweight and flexible to set a new standard for manufacturing. The company now serves a range of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) in diverse sectors including controlled environment agriculture, natural health product manufacturing, critical minerals recovery, and more. Its lean, cloud-based platform simplifies processes and automates the capture of real-time data, providing a unified source of truth that is accessible company-wide. Precise, instant visibility into inventory enables manufacturers to reduce waste, simplify operations, and gain a clear financial picture. By removing manual processes and data silos, Elevated Signals allows smarter and more timely decision-making, empowering businesses to focus on profitability.

Learn more at https://www.elevatedsignals.com/join-us

About Vertical Harvest

Vertical Harvest, Inc. (“Vertical Harvest”) is a hydroponic, vertical farming company dedicated to community-oriented farms, food and futures. In addition to their passion for local, healthy food grown sustainably, Vertical Harvest also operates on an inclusive employment model with farms designed for accessibility and staffed via hiring practices developed to support meaningful employment for people with disabilities. With a mission to energize local food economies by using food as a medium for meaningful change, the company is bringing food production back to the city and partnering with civic leaders and local developers to co-locate farms with essential civic infrastructure, bolster local green energy efforts, keep dollars in-community longer and reestablish people's connection to their farmers and the fresh, flavorful, food they grow.

For more information visit verticalharvestfarms.com