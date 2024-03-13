Haig Partners Serves as the Exclusive Advisor on the Sale of Lebanon Ford to Nucar Family of Dealerships

John Loschiavo, President of Saint J Auto, shared, "Derek and the team at Haig Partners were instrumental in advising my family during this transition, working hard to make it as seamless as possible. Derek provided excellent advice on the value of my dealership and worked diligently to pair us with the best buyer for our dealership." (Photo: Business Wire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to auto, heavy truck and RV dealers in the U.S., served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Saint J Auto on the sale of Lebanon Ford in Lebanon, NH to Nucar Family of Dealerships based in New Castle, DE. Saint J Auto retains ownership of a Subaru dealership in Vermont.

John Loschiavo, President of Saint J Auto, shared, “As my family and I were evaluating our strategic options with our advisor, Derek Garber, we recognized that it was the right time for us to sell one dealership and invest those proceeds elsewhere. Lebanon Ford has been a family endeavor, managed by my sons, Nathan and Evan, alongside our COO and longtime friend, Ray Gaudette, since its inception. We couldn’t be more thankful for the growth and success we have recognized with the help of a supportive community and an exceptional assembly of employees. We take immense pride in the legacy and reputation we've cultivated at Lebanon Ford, cherishing the relationships we've forged along the way.”

John continued, “Derek and the team at Haig Partners were instrumental in advising my family during this transition, working hard to make it as seamless as possible. Derek provided excellent advice on the value of my dealership and worked diligently to pair us with the best buyer for our dealership: Chris Dagesse, Dan Dagesse, and the team at Nucar Family of Dealerships. We look forward to witnessing the continued success and growth of Lebanon Ford, along with the opportunities it will bring for its dedicated associates and surrounding communities.”

Derek Garber, Vice President at Haig Partners, shared, "It has been a privilege assisting John and his family in realizing their financial and strategic goals. Their unwavering commitment to their employees, customers, and community sets an inspiring example.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Chris and Dan Dagesse of Nucar Family of Dealerships on this acquisition. This transaction not only highlights the robust buyer demand prevalent in New England but also underscores the strong interest in the Ford franchise, particularly with the brand’s commercial truck and van division."

Chris Dagesse added, “Congratulations to the seller. I want to extend my appreciation to Haig Partners for their instrumental role in guiding both parties through various challenges to reach a successful conclusion. This transaction truly felt like a win-win, leaving everyone involved happy.”

Stephen Dietrich of Holland & Knight, LLP, served as legal counsel, and Mitch Stagnone of Tyler, Simms & St. Sauveur, CPAs, PLLC served and will continue serving as accounting advisor to Saint J Auto.

The sale of Lebanon Ford represents the 26th dealership the team at Haig Partners has bought or sold in New England.

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners is a leading buy-sell advisory firm that helps owners of higher-value auto, truck, RV and motorsports dealerships maximize the value of their businesses when they are ready to sell. The team at Haig Partners has advised on the purchase or sale of more than 570 dealerships with a total value of over $11 billion. It has represented 27 dealership groups that qualify for the Top 150 Dealership Groups list published by Automotive News, more than any other firm. Clients of Haig Partners benefit from the group's collective experience as previous executives with leading companies such as Ally Financial, AutoNation, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deloitte, FORVIS, J.P. Morgan, the Sewell Automotive Companies and Toyota Financial Services. Leveraging its unmatched expertise and extensive relationships, Haig Partners guides clients to successful outcomes through a confidential and customized sales process. The firm authors The Haig Report®, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact on dealership values, and co-authors NADA’s Guide, “Buying and Selling a Dealership.” Haig Partners team members are frequent speakers at industry conferences and are regularly quoted in reputable media outlets, including Reuters, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, BBC, Automotive News, Wards, CarDealershipGuy and CBT News. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.