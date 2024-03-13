Onco360 Selected as the Preferred National Specialty Pharmacy Partner for XPOVIO® (selinexor)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onco360®, the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy, is now the national specialty pharmacy network partner for Karyopharm’s product XPOVIO® (selinexor), a first-in-class, XPO-1 inhibitor. XPOVIO is approved in multiple oncology indications, including: (i) in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone (XVd) in patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy; (ii) in combination with dexamethasone in patients with heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma; and (iii) in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least two lines of systemic therapy.

“Onco360 is excited to expand our partnership with the team at Karyopharm and become the preferred national specialty pharmacy partner for XPOVIO,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.

Multiple myeloma is an incurable hematological malignancy involving plasma cells. Only 50 percent of patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma survive past five years following initial diagnosis. The National Cancer Institute estimates that in 2018, approximately 30,770 new patients were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the U.S.1 Unfortunately, most multiple myeloma patients will relapse following the first complete remission and often require continuous treatment to prevent disease progression. Previously, there were no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products or regimens for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who failed treatment with lenalidomide, pomalidomide, bortezomib, carfilzomib, and/or daratumumab.

XPOVIO is manufactured by Karyopharm Therapeutics, and has received multiple approvals from the U.S. FDA since 2019.2 XPOVIO functions by selectively binding to and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO-1.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for XPOVIO

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which was developed to address a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis: nuclear export dysregulation. Karyopharm's XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications and has received regulatory approvals in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe, the United Kingdom, China, South Korea, Israel, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Australia, Canada, Taiwan and Macau, and is marketed in those areas by Karyopharm’s global partners. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on Twitter at @Karyopharm and LinkedIn.

