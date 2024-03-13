Sagard and HalseyPoint Asset Management Enter Into Strategic Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HalseyPoint, a U.S.-based CLO manager signed a definitive agreement to form a strategic partnership with Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$25B under management1. The HalseyPoint CLO strategy broadens Sagard’s credit offering, which includes opportunistic credit and senior lending across North America.

Following the transaction, HalseyPoint Co-Founders and Managing Partners, Yvonne Stevens and Lynn Hopton, and Sagard will each have equal equity ownership stakes in HalseyPoint, with a continued minority holding by A-CAP, a privately-held insurance and financial services business and original equity investor in HalseyPoint.

On the strategic significance of the transaction, Lynn Hopton and Yvonne Stevens commented, “We are excited to be partnering with Sagard given their impressive investor base and extensive network as a global multi-strategy alternative asset manager with a strong credit franchise. We believe the firm is a perfect fit for us as we enter a new phase of growth and continue to build the HalseyPoint platform into a leading CLO manager.”

HalseyPoint was launched in July 2019 to issue and manage CLOs. To date, it has raised 7 CLOs totalling over US$3.2B focused on the U.S. leveraged loan and high-yield bond asset class. The team at HalseyPoint is comprised of dedicated credit analysts, traders, operations professionals, and portfolio managers. Prior to founding HalseyPoint, Lynn and Yvonne spent 18 years co-heading the CLO effort at Columbia Management, where they raised over US$12B in AUM in 22 CLO structures.

“Lynn, Yvonne and the entire HalseyPoint team bring a strong track record of delivering results to investors in the CLOs they have raised since forming HalseyPoint,” said Adam Vigna, Managing Partner and CIO at Sagard. “The goal of our partnership is to become a leader in this investment strategy by combining HalseyPoint’s proven expertise with the power of Sagard’s distribution capability and access to CLO equity capital. CLOs offer our investing partners a new access point for investing in U.S. corporate credit and will allow us to accelerate our growth in a dynamic and expanding part of the capital markets.”

In the coming weeks, HalseyPoint will be co-branded as Sagard | HalseyPoint to reflect its new strategic partnership.

About Halsey Point Asset Management

HalseyPoint Asset Management, LLC (“HalseyPoint”) was launched in July 2019 by Lynn Hopton and Yvonne Stevens as a specialist in leveraged finance investing. Bringing their extensive experience in the space, they assembled a seasoned team of research analysts and traders to manage bank debt and high yield, primarily in Collateralized Loan Obligations (“CLOs”) vehicles. The company has successfully raised seven CLO funds, building assets under management as of September 30, 2023 to US$3.2B. HalseyPoint is a Registered Investment Advisor (“RIA”) headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

For more information about the firm, please visit www.halseypoint.com and follow us on Linkedin @HalseyPoint.

About Sagard

Sagard is a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$25B under management, 150 portfolio companies, and 300 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, real estate, and royalties. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. For this transaction, GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC, acted as financial advisor to Sagard.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Sagard

About A-CAP

A-CAP, established in 2013, operates as a holding company with a unique and synergistic platform encompassing primary insurance carriers, an SEC-registered investment adviser, reinsurance vehicles, and marketing organizations. Privately held, A-CAP's management team, based in New York, Miami, Charleston, and Salt Lake City, brings diverse experience to offer comprehensive services in insurance and investment sectors. For this transaction, A-CAP was advised by Ted Gooden of Berkshire Global Advisors.

For more information, visit www.acap.com.

Note 1: Sagard AUM as of Dec 31, 2023, updated to include AUM of Performance Equity Management acquisition closed in January 2024