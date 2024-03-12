Essen Health Care Selects ReferWell as Their Strategic Partner to Improve Access to Care

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essen Health Care, a leading healthcare network and group practice providing care to underserved communities in New York, today announced a partnership with ReferWell, a digital healthcare company specializing in navigating care access to help patients get the care they need. Under the terms of the agreement ReferWell’s advanced care scheduling platform and care concierge service, which match members with providers within the local area and facilitate direct coordination of their appointments, will be rolled out across all of Essen Health Care’s 40+ locations.

ReferWell’s solutions will assist Essen Health Care in its efforts to improve access to care, elevate the member experience, and make the provider’s office more efficient and effective. Achieving these goals will ultimately drive down the costs associated with healthcare, create efficiencies, and improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

“Patient engagement is a core fundamental that Essen is always looking to improve,” said Dr. Sumir Sahgal, Chief Medical Officer at Essen Health Care. “This partnership with ReferWell is the lynchpin to value-based care for Essen by improving our capability to effectively engage patients to schedule their care and follow up to ensure services are received. I look forward to working with ReferWell to improve care access throughout our New York locations and I am confident that their capabilities will aid patients in getting the care they need.”

“Care access is a multi-headed challenge: depending on your perspective, the problem is viewed differently,” said Vytas Kisielius, Chief Executive Officer at ReferWell. “In all cases, there exists an underlying inefficiency that frustrates all parties. We are thrilled to partner with Essen Health Care, empowering their providers with the right tools, guidance and information to get patients to the right care with the right provider and improve their referral management process.”

ReferWell drives value to help health plans and provider organizations transform access to care with an innovative Perfect MatchSM scheduling platform, member engagement strategies, and hands-on program management that combine to make the complex problem of getting members to the right care easy. The company’s innovative scheduling platform and care concierge team remove the administrative burden, get patients scheduled for care, and increase show rates to help reach organizational goals.

About ReferWell

ReferWell is a digital healthcare company focused on helping health plans and provider organizations manage value by helping more people get on, and stay on, their healthcare journey. With a mission to transform access to care and improve patient engagement, the company’s innovative Perfect MatchSM scheduling platform and unique care concierge services remove administrative burdens from health plans, providers and patients to effortlessly connect patients with care to improve their experience and health outcomes. ReferWell, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, has grown to support plans and providers responsible for more than 10 million covered lives across the U.S. For more information, visit ReferWell.com.

About Essen Health Care

Founded in 1999, Essen Health Care is a multi-specialty, physician led medical practice and Accountable Care Organization. Guided by a population health model of care, Essen has over 35 office locations offering Urgent Care, Primary Care, Specialty Care, House Calls, Nursing Home care, social services support and care management to over 100,000 of the most vulnerable and under-served residents of New York State. Essen’s provides high-quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care in New York City and the surrounding areas through their network of over 300+ providers and advanced clinicians. All clinical services are offered via telehealth or in-person in the office or at the patient’s home through their house calls program for homebound patients.

Essen is the largest privately held medical practice in the Bronx and the largest house calls organization in New York State. Essen’s mission is to innovate and transform the current health delivery system to improve the overall health of the communities they serve. Essen’s vision is to provide the most vulnerable and underserved communities access to the highest quality care. For more information, visit the Essen Health website, EssenHealthcare.com or follow on social media – Facebook and Instagram.