Leading the Charge in Crypto Index Innovation: MarketVector and Figment Redefine Investment Standards for Staking ETPs

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a reflection of its comprehensive and customizable approach to indexing, leading index provider MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”), in collaboration with Figment, launched the MarketVectorTM Figment Ethereum Reward Index (MVETHF) along with the MarketVectorTM Solana Benchmark Rate (SOLBR) to underlie two new Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

The two ETPs, Figment Ethereum Plus Staking Rewards (ETHF) and Figment Solana Plus Staking Rewards (SOLF) will provide investors exposure to ETH and SOL prices and additional staking rewards. The ETP structure will increase accessibility without directly funding Ethereum or Solana validators.

Setting a new standard for transparency and reward optimization in the crypto space, MVETHF is a true total return index, offering enhanced configurability from the existing, including daily rebalancing and dynamic subtraction of service provider fees. The index measures the price performance of ETH along with the staking rewards earned by the product, using Figment's leading network-wide rewards indexing capabilities. This level of customization ensures that the index can promptly respond to changes in market conditions and investment strategies, maintaining its relevance and effectiveness.

“At the forefront of digital assets indexing, this partnership with Figment reflects our commitment to providing institutions and investors with exposure to leading assets,” said Martin Leinweber, Digital Assets Product Strategist at MarketVector. “This new index signals the industry-first availability asset managers and advisors have to customizable access to staking rewards,” he continued.

“Our collaboration with MarketVector signifies a major milestone in our collective mission to innovate in the digital assets space,” said Joshua Deems, Institutional Business Development Lead at Figment. “By leveraging our jointly developed index, Figment is introducing two ETPs that offer unparalleled access to staking rewards with the highest level of transparency currently available in the market,” he added.

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Figment Ethereum Reward Index (MVETHF)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: September 30, 2021

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MarketVectorTM Solana Benchmark Rate (SOLBR)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: June 30, 2021

Base Value: 34

About MarketVector Indexes - www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM (“MarketVector”) is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 39 billion in assets under management.

About Figment – www.figment.io

Figment is the leading provider of staking infrastructure with billions of dollars of assets staked. Figment provides a comprehensive staking solution for asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment’s institutional staking service offers a point-and-click staking dashboard, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. Additionally, Figment empowers clients with standardized, accurate data for use cases such as index construction. Figment’s aim is to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit our website at figment.io.