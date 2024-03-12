Great Clips® Launches “Wrights & Wrongs” March Madness® Campaign Featuring Two-Time National Championship Winning Coach, Jay Wright

We’ve partnered with two-time National Championship winning coach, Jay Wright, to help educate fans on all the “Wright & Wrong“ ways to enjoy March Madness, which all starts with a fresh haircut from Great Clips. Trying to cope with an upset loss by giving yourself makeshift bangs is definitely “Wrong,” but feeling better after getting a fresh haircut from Great Clips is the “Wright” move. Great Clips is the official hair salon of March Madness®.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, the Official Hair Salon of March Madness, today launched its “Wrights & Wrongs” marketing campaign, which aims to help college basketball fans know the “Wright” and “Wrong” ways to enjoy March Madness, which all starts with a fresh haircut from Great Clips. Great Clips tapped two-time national championship winning coach, Jay Wright, to share his tips and expertise across an integrated campaign that includes two television commercials, social media content as well as a microsite hub.

To help bring the “Wrights & Wrongs” campaign to life, Great Clips will be running two national television commercials starring Jay Wright. In each spot, Coach Wright observes unfortunate “Wrongs” by fans and tells viewers how they can turn those moves into game-saving “Wrights” by visiting Great Clips. In “Bangs,” Coach Wright advises that a fan trying to cope with an upset loss by giving themselves makeshift bangs is “Wrong,” but feeling better after getting a fresh haircut from Great Clips is the “Wright” move. In “Friendship,” Coach Wright notes that getting a quick trim from a buddy at halftime is “Wrong,” but going to Great Clips where they use Clips Notes to save haircut details (and friendships) is of course, the “Wright” move.

One of the greatest “Wright” moves that fans can make this Tournament season is entering into Great Clips “Wrights & Wrongs” Sweepstakes. Through April 8, 2024, fans can enter for a chance to win a trip and tickets to the 2025 Men’s or Women’s Final Four by visiting the Great Clips mobile app. The prize package includes two tickets to the winner’s choice of either the Men’s or Women’s semifinal and national championship games, roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, local ground transportation, and $300 spending money. For complete sweepstakes information and rules, visit https://www.greatclips.com/march-madness-official-sweepstakes-rules.

To help fans understand the “Wrights & Wrongs” of tournament season as well as how to enter the Great Clips Sweepstakes, Great Clips partnered with pro basketball All-Star and former Gonzaga star, Domantas Sabonis, and two current college basketball standout players, Gabby Gregory (guard, Kansas State University) and Kyle Filipowski (center, Duke University). Ahead of the tournament, each athlete stopped by their local Great Clips salons to get fresh haircuts, which will be featured in social content leading up to and throughout March Madness. To view content featuring Gabby Gregory, click here and here.

"Winning during March Madness is all about doing the little things right. For fans, that starts with a confidence-boosting haircut from Great Clips before tipoff so they can look great cheering their favorite teams and players. And who better to help deliver the ‘Wright’ and ‘Wrong’ ways to enjoy March Madness than a national championship winning coach like Jay Wright," said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “We’re also excited to offer our customers and March Madness fans everywhere the chance to win an incredible trip and tickets to the Men’s or Women’s Final Four in 2025 through our industry-leading mobile app."

Great Clips’ television spots will run during the Men’s March Madness broadcasts on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, including the Final Four semifinal and championship games on CBS as well as on ESPN and ESPN2 throughout the Women’s tournament. Great Clips is also featuring March Madness themed creative within its salons across the U.S. and in digital ads in a robust March Madness Live media package.

To learn more about the “Wrights & Wrongs” campaign, Great Clips’ March Madness Sweepstakes and great hairstyles for tournament season, visit www.GreatClips.com/MarchMadness.

This engaging campaign is hot off of Great Clips’ renewed multi-year marketing partnership with the NCAA. This partnership, which began in 2020, includes NCAA March Madness, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Four as well as marketing, media and activation rights surrounding all 90 NCAA Championships. Great Clips’ partnership with the NCAA is through a joint agreement with TNT Sports and CBS Sports.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by nearly 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 29,000 stylists. Great Clips franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for more than half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit www.ncaa.org and www.ncaa.com for more details about the Association.

All NCAA-related trademarks are property of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.