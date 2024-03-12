Aligned Data Centers and Blackstone Credit & Insurance Announce Financing Relationship

NEW YORK & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackstone Credit & Insurance (“BXCI”) and Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announced a new strategic partnership. Blackstone has provided an initial $600 million senior secured credit facility to support the development of Aligned’s newest and largest data center in West Jordan, Utah. The senior secured credit facility is committed entirely by insurance accounts managed by BXCI’s Infrastructure & Asset Based Credit Group.

“Blackstone’s support contributes to Aligned’s continued growth in meeting the capacity demands of customers across the globe,” said Anubhav Raj, Chief Financial Officer at Aligned. “The capital demands of this industry make strong financial backing crucial. Strategic financing partnerships focused on ingenuity and collaboration are a key advantage. We are excited to embark on this initial transaction and build on future opportunities with Blackstone."

Robert Horn, Global Head of Infrastructure & Asset Based Credit at BXCI, said “We are thrilled to partner with Aligned and this partnership highlights our ability to support large scale digital infrastructure build-out with flexible and efficient financing solutions.”

Alan Carcich, Principal, Infrastructure & Asset Based Credit at BXCI, said “Aligned is one of the fastest growing data center platforms in the Americas and has a focus on sustainability – we look forward to working with the Aligned team to support their continued growth.”

Aligned’s SLC-03 data center is a two-story, 80 MW build-to suit project on its hyperscale campus in West Jordan, Utah, which now houses three facilities. This is the company’s fourth hyperscale data center in the Salt Lake City metro area.

