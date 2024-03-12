DoubleVerify and NBCUniversal Expand Partnership to Launch First-of-its-Kind Program-Level Measurement Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, and NBCUniversal, today announced an expanded partnership to provide program-level measurement solutions across over the top (OTT) devices, including Connected TV (CTV). This new development in streaming verification will enable NBCUniversal advertisers to measure brand safety and suitability, and content performance at the program level.

"Today marks a key shift in streaming measurement and authentication,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We're excited to collaborate with NBCUniversal to introduce this revolutionary capability, boosting advertiser confidence and delivering unmatched transparency at the program level. With this expanded partnership, advertisers will be able to maximize brand equity protection and campaign performance across premium streaming media.”

With this partnership, advertisers will benefit from media quality measurement and additional insights at the show level. All measurement and insights will be enabled through a data collaboration integration between NBCUniversal and DoubleVerify.

Expanded partnership benefits will include:

Program Level Classifications Powered by AI: Leverage DV’s AI technology to classify show-level content in order to increase transparency and measure brand safety and suitability across devices, including CTV

Leverage DV’s AI technology to classify show-level content in order to increase transparency and measure brand safety and suitability across devices, including CTV Comprehensive Streaming Insights: Analyze campaign performance using new metrics such as programming details, genre, ratings and much more. Detailed campaign reporting will be available in DV Pinnacle Ⓡ , DV’s industry-leading, unified service and analytics platform

Analyze campaign performance using new metrics such as programming details, genre, ratings and much more. Detailed campaign reporting will be available in DV Pinnacle , DV’s industry-leading, unified service and analytics platform Independent Measurement: Brands can rest assured that their ads are authenticated by an independent, third-party measurement provider. The solution will utilize DV's Video OmniTag technology and NBCUniversal's proprietary data clean room

"With the rise of streaming, it’s imperative that publishers provide brands with the data they need to be sure they’re running their media in environments that are both brand-safe and brand-suitable,” said Dominick Vangeli, SVP and General Manager, Advanced Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “At NBCUniversal, we stand behind the safety and suitability of our content, and with this new partnership with DoubleVerify, we’ll be able to offer our advertising partners a new level of transparency against these metrics and more – down to the program level.”

Driven by advances in artificial intelligence, DV's innovative classification technology analyzes three key components:

Visual Elements –– Objects and people, identified through Computer Vision (CV) models and Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

–– Objects and people, identified through Computer Vision (CV) models and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Audio and Speech –– Video dialogue and music

–– Video dialogue and music Text –– Metadata, captions, and transcriptions, classified using Natural Language Processing (NLP)

This detailed analysis ensures accurate platform and program-specific results.

"In an industry clamoring for more granular, data-driven insights, the DoubleVerify and NBCUniversal partnership answers the call,” said Ryan Eusanio, Senior Vice President, Video & Programmatic at Omnicom Media Group “The depth of data and transparency this collaboration offers enables us to provide next-level value to our clients, ensuring we can make smarter, more informed decisions on their behalf.”

DV and NBCUniversal are currently implementing the technical integration and anticipate the first phase of the solution to be available for advertisers this year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.