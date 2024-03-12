Digital Matrix Systems to Provide Republic Finance with Data Management and Analytics Support

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Matrix Systems, Inc. (DMS), a leading risk management solution provider, announced today that Republic Finance has selected the company’s Data Access Point® connectivity solution to access credit and alternative data sources. In addition, Republic Finance will leverage DMS for an archive analysis and other analytics work in support of their risk management initiatives. Republic Finance has been helping consumers meet their financial needs since 1952 and places an emphasis on delivering value to its customers and the community.

Data Access Point® is a cutting-edge connectivity hub from DMS that links clients to all three credit bureaus with a single inquiry and delivers the data within a standard XML format. Connectivity via DMS will enable Republic Finance to easily access additional bureaus.

“Digital Matrix Systems will be a great partner to us as we evolve our risk management efforts in support of our commitment to providing the best financial products and services to our customers,” said Bharani Panneerselvam, Sr. Director of Credit Policy & Head of Decision Science and Analytics for Republic Finance. “We’re glad to work with the DMS team and look forward to collaborating as we continue to advance our analytics approach.”

“We are excited to work with Republic Finance,” said Carson York, Senior Vice President for Digital Matrix Systems. “They understand the importance of an advanced data management and analytics approach, and we look forward to helping support their efforts.”

About Republic Finance

Founded in 1952, Republic Finance specializes in providing a variety of consumer loans, flexible lending options and incomparable customer service, and has assisted its customers in meeting their personal finance goals for more than 70 years. With branch offices located within Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Republic Finance is proud to serve over 350,000 customers in over 270 communities throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.republicfinance.com.

About Digital Matrix Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1982, DMS is an international risk management solution provider that helps clients leverage the power of data to make better-informed business decisions. Through an integrated product suite, DMS delivers secure access to consumer and commercial credit bureaus, as well as specialty data providers. As a reliable partner, DMS helps leading companies predict and manage risk in a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides data warehousing, advanced analytics, scoring models, and comprehensive consulting services, delivering strategic solutions tailored to each client’s business goals. For more information, visit www.dms.net.