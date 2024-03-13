CPI Card Group® Partners With MEA Financial Enterprises LLC to Offer Cardholder Solutions for Digital Wallets

LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or “the Company”), a payments technology company providing a range of credit, debit, and prepaid card and digital solutions, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance, today announced a referral relationship with MEA Financial Enterprises LLC (“MEA”), a national leader in the provision of innovative software solutions to the financial services marketplace.

Through the relationship, CPI will offer its Push Provisioning solution to MEA’s customers, allowing cardholders the ability to seamlessly push their card credentials into a digital wallet by pressing a button in their mobile banking app. This is expected to expand CPI’s client base and enhance the services that MEA provides to its mobile app users – which include approximately 300 financial institutions.

“At CPI, we prioritize continuous innovation. Our product portfolio includes a range of payment options for our customers and their cardholders, including physical cards and complementary digital solutions,” said Rob Dixon, the Vice President of Digital & Business Development. “We are excited about our relationship with MEA because of the growth opportunities for both our client bases, as well as the benefits for financial institutions associated with MEA and their mobile app users.”

CPI’s digital product and service portfolio, which includes solutions like Push Provisioning and Card@Once®, augments the physical card personalization options the Company provides its customers. The Company’s end-to-end solutions for various card issuance options readily meet the changing needs of cardholders. In addition, CPI’s Push Provisioning solution is processor and mobile app agnostic, providing flexibility for both financial institutions and mobile app users.

“At the heart of our mission is providing our customers with solutions that grow revenue and improve customer satisfaction,” said Ed Rhea, Chief Executive Officer of MEA. “By partnering with CPI to offer Push Provisioning, our financial institutions can provide an instant solution to their customers’ needs. In addition, this enhanced offering will help the institutions become more competitive in the marketplace.”

MEA partners with financial institutions across the U.S. to offer dynamic software and marketing solutions that focus on revenue growth and customer satisfaction. The company offers digital solutions like UniFI Banking and supports mobile banking across all operating systems, in addition to providing phone support, a text concierge, and other software tools for financial institutions.

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group is a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card and digital solutions, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI was named one of the 2024 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day.

Learn more at www.CPIcardgroup.com.

About MEA Financial Enterprises LLC

MEA provides cutting-edge software and marketing solutions to its client base of financial institutions around the nation, focusing on technology options that will result in revenue growth and improve customer satisfaction. Its suite of products includes digital solutions like UniFI Digital Banking and support for mobile banking across all operating systems, as well as telephone banking and online account opening along with other software tools for financial institutions.

Learn more at www.meafinancial.com.