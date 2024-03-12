Stride, Inc. and American Public University System Partner to Give Students Better Access to Affordable Higher Education

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the nation’s current student debt amount hovering around $1.7 trillion, Stride, Inc. is announcing a new partnership to make it easier for recent graduates from K12-powered schools to pursue college, without the usual high expenses.

Stride, Inc. is partnering with the American Public University System (APUS), a higher education institution that provides affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant, online education, to offer all Stride graduates a 10% tuition grant, bringing the cost to just $315 per credit hour for undergraduates.

Stride graduates, faculty, and staff can use the grants at American Public University (APU) to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees (APU is part of APUS, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education).

“We understand the value of pursuing your passion and its positive impact on your life, career, and community. We believe that everyone deserves access to quality higher education. That’s why we offer over 200 online undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degree and certificate programs with monthly program starts,” said Jose Molleja, Vice President, Brand Expansion and Student Success at APU.

“There are significant financial barriers for many families who want their children to go on to college to pursue a degree or career certification after high school,” said Dr. Sherri Wilson, Director of Partnership Development at Stride, Inc. “We’re delighted to partner with American Public University to offer our graduates access to a wide range of post-secondary education with financial peace of mind as they move forward on their career path.”

For more information about the tuition grant program, Stride students and graduates are encouraged to visit https://apupartners.com/stride on APU’s website. Additionally, Stride students can find help towards their college or career plans by visiting the Stride Career Services Center or the College Prep Center. For information on Stride, Inc. the leading provider of online and blended education programs, please visit k12.com.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive, 32-year history and over 137,000 alumni from more than 100 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning. APUS is in the top 11% for students’ return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)1.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.