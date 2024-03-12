ReposiTrak Adds 10 New Suppliers to Its Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of ten produce companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The new members include:

Two pasture-raised and free-range egg suppliers

A global seafood importer, distributor, and marketer based in California

A salmon supplier from Chile, recognized as the world’s second largest producer

A N.M.-based supplier of Hatch chilies operating since 1992

A Fl.-based vegetable wholesaler operating for more than 50 years

The largest produce distributor for the Midwest and central Canadian regions

The largest importer of Chilean Kiwifruit, Asian Pears, and Quince

A S.C.-based vegetable supplier with roots stretching back nearly a century

A Calif.-based importer, marketer, and shipper of fruit cultivating global partnerships for more than 25 years

"The ReposiTrak Traceability Network works for full, end-to-end traceability or, a more modular approach," emphasized ReposiTrak CEO Randy Fields. “These 10 suppliers joined because they were invited by one or more of their customers. However, we welcome suppliers to join who are ready to use traceability as a competitive advantage.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

