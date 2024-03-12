PBIRx Launches “PBIRx Success Stories” Video Series Featuring Client Case Study Testimonials

Phyllis Lucidi, Health Plans Administrator for Teamsters Local 35 Health Plans, shares how working with PBIRx’s team of skilled PharmDs, account consultants, and analysts, they have built a reserve “unheard of today,” achieved substantial plan cost savings, and enhanced member outcomes and satisfaction.

Tim Morrin, Fund Administrator of Automatic Sprinkler Local 281, U.A. Welfare Fund, recounts first year savings of one-million dollars achieved through PBIRx’s client-focused partnership and personalized guided service. Morrin credits PBIRx with delivering tangible results to their plan by employing unique strategies to optimize savings while protecting their members’ quality of care.

MILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PBIRx, Inc., a leading pharmacy benefit auditing and consulting firm, is excited to announce the launch of its new video series, PBIRx Success Stories. These client testimonial videos highlight the successful partnerships between PBIRx and its valued client partners. In this insightful series, clients share their experiences working with PBIRx's team of skilled account consultants, PharmDs, and analysts to achieve substantial plan cost savings, reduce drug trends, and enhance member outcomes and satisfaction.

The first two videos in the PBIRx Success Stories series spotlight the successful partnership of PBIRx and two Taft-Hartley groups, featuring Tim Morrin, Fund Administrator of Automatic Sprinkler Local 281, U.A. Welfare Fund, and Phyllis Lucidi, Health Plans Administrator of Teamsters Local 35 Health Plans. Both commend PBIRx for delivering tangible results to their plan and employing unique strategies to optimize savings while protecting their members’ quality of care.

“With the savings from PBIRx, we are certainly helping our bottom line. We are improving our financial footing and building our reserves,” said Tim Morrin, Fund Administrator of Automatic Sprinkler Local 281, U.A. Welfare Fund. “The results were a million-dollar savings, 25 percent from the year previous, and we couldn’t be more pleased at the results and the savings that we got with this partnership.

“We haven’t raised our copays in years. We would like to continue to offer those low costs so that these families that are part of our local union can prosper,” Morrin added. “These are working families that are experiencing inflation.”

The PBIRx Success Stories series showcases real-life examples of how PBIRx has successfully helped numerous clients save on pharmacy benefit costs without compromising the quality of care provided to their members.

“PBIRx takes great pride in the partnerships we cultivate with our clients,” said Patricia Sirowich, PBIRx Founder and President, “and we are very grateful for the testimonials shared on our behalf by our valued client partners.

“We value their trust and strive to educate,” Sirowich said. “We see ourselves as a guide, taking our clients by the hand and leading them through the complex maze of the pharmacy benefit landscape and shining a light of transparency on Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) and pharmaceutical manufacturers and the tactics they employ to achieve excessive profits.”

“I know where my costs are and I see our plan is doing fantastic,” said Phyllis Lucidi, Health Plans Administrator of Teamsters Local 35 Health Plans. “We have a reserve that is unheard of today. Service is excellent. We can call them at any time. Our answers are at our fingertips.

“I would most definitely recommend PBIRx and for many reasons. Their reliability, their service, the value that they have brought to Teamsters 35 is of the utmost highest quality,” Lucidi added. “That’s important to our members and their families today.”

To view the "PBIRx Success Stories" video series, visit PBIRx.com.

About PBIRx

Our mission is to create optimal healthcare outcomes while minimizing overall healthcare costs. PBIRx is not a PBM. Since its founding as the first pharmacy benefit consulting and auditing firm in 1993, PBIRx has saved clients over $381 million, combating excessive profits of PBMs and pharmaceutical manufacturers. As a client advocate and educator, PBIRx’s primary goal is to manage pharmacy benefit costs for clients with a major sensitivity to their diverse cultures and needs. Our deep knowledge and advanced tools have helped us build lasting relationships and empower our clients to unravel the complexities of the ever-evolving pharmacy benefit industry. We are proud to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, a SOC 2 Type 2 certified company, and a certified Woman Owned Small Minority Business Enterprise.

To learn more, please visit PBIRx.com and follow @pbirx on X or PBIRx on LinkedIn.