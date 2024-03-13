Protesters Keep Heat on Greedy Gilead over Price Gouging

HIV/AIDS activists hosted a protest rally targeting Gilead Sciences' greed at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel Tuesday, March 12th while company executives presented during the Leerink Partners Biopharma Conference. They kept up the pressure on the drug maker with a back-to-back protest against Gilead Wednesday, March 13th in front of the Loews Miami Beach Hotel where executives from Gilead will be presenting at the Barclays Annual Global Health Conference.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HIV/AIDS advocates from AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) will continue their campaign of protests targeting Gilead Sciences over the company’s ongoing efforts to rack up exorbitant profits while restricting access to its lifesaving medications. Protesters will gather Wednesday in front of the Loews Miami Beach Hotel where executives from Gilead will be presenting at the Barclays Annual Global Health Conference.

The group hosted a similar protest rally targeting Gilead at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel Tuesday while company executives presented during the Leerink Partners Biopharma Conference.

HIV/AIDS activists are also specifically targeting Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day over his February appointment as board chair for PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America), the cutthroat trade group representing companies in the pharmaceutical industry in the United States.

“These back-to-back Miami protests are part of an escalating AHF effort to draw attention to Gilead’s quiet campaign to undermine safety net providers and illegally restrict access to lifesaving HIV and Hepatitis C treatments,” said Michael Weinstein, AHF president and cofounder. “By highlighting the greed and hypocrisy of Gilead and CEO Daniel O’Day, we hope to force some measure of accountability for both in the public eye.”

The protests are taking place as Gilead faces legal action for intentionally keeping its safer HIV medication off the market in order to maximize its profits.

WHAT: Greedy Gilead protest WHEN: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET WHERE: Loews Miami Beach Hotel (Barclays Annual Global Healthcare Conference) 1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Since 2021, AHF has been taking on Gilead and CEO Daniel O’Day, holding more than two dozen protests in multiple cities, including Washington, D.C., Miami, Boston, and Foster City, CA at Gilead’s corporate headquarters.

