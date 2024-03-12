SEQSTER and Audacity Health Partner to Accelerate Clinical Trial Recruitment for Pharma Sponsors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company today announced a strategic partnership with Audacity Health, a renowned digital branding and patient recruitment company at the 2024 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Annual Conference and exhibition. This powerful alliance will significantly enhance SEQSTER's digital marketing and patient engagement capabilities, fueling broader awareness and accelerating enrollment in life-changing clinical trials and studies.

Audacity Health will provide a comprehensive suite of services to amplify SEQSTER's digital presence and accelerate patient recruitment:

Patient-Centric Recruitment: Custom-tailored recruitment + patient-friendly messaging to lead to better engagement.

Custom-tailored recruitment + patient-friendly messaging to lead to better engagement. Optimized Digital Branding: Amplify SEQSTER studies and trials, while ensuring a seamless user experience for the enrollment process.

Amplify SEQSTER studies and trials, while ensuring a seamless user experience for the enrollment process. Precision Digital Marketing: Targeted social media campaigns, content strategies, and search engine optimization (SEO) will elevate patient awareness.

Targeted social media campaigns, content strategies, and search engine optimization (SEO) will elevate patient awareness. Data-Driven Insights: Detailed reporting and analytics will allow the refinement of marketing strategies for optimal results.

"Our partnership with Audacity Health empowers patients to take the first step towards participating in potentially life-altering clinical trials. By making it easier to find and understand relevant studies, we’re removing barriers to progress in medical research, ultimately helping bring new treatments to those who need them," stated Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of SEQSTER.

"Teaming up with SEQSTER allows us to combine their cutting-edge technology with our digital strategies to the forefront of clinical research. This partnership is about empowering patients to improve recruitment and accelerate medical breakthroughs through data collection and sharing," said Jill Collins, CEO of Audacity Health.

This marks a turning point in patient engagement for clinical trials. SEQSTER and Audacity Health are positioned to transform healthcare by making research more accessible and patient-centered.

ABOUT SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, SEQSTER provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about SEQSTER, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

ABOUT AUDACITY HEALTH

Audacity is a brand strategy + activation agency that builds powerful brands by sparking emotions because we ensure the human element is central to everything we create. Our integrated brand strategy and activation solutions help our health and science clients become market leaders.

Our proprietary solutions help our clients successfully create and launch new brands, refresh or reposition existing brands, and create and deploy campaigns that shift perceptions and generate results.

Our branding capabilities extend all the way from the corporate level down to a single product level.

We serve clients across the whole continuum of health + science, including both startups and Fortune 500 companies focused on:

biotechnology and life sciences

diagnostics, medical device and pharmaceuticals

consumer health and wellness

For more information about Audacity Health, please visit www.audacityhealth.com.