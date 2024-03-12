The Kraft Heinz Not Company Introduces KD NotMacandCheese: The First Plant-Based Offering from KD

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Kraft Heinz Not Company LLC launched KD NotMacandCheese, the first plant-based KD offering. This marks the first Canadian brand to launch a product out of the joint venture between The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) and TheNotCompany, Inc. (“NotCo”), which aims to create mouthwatering, plant-based foods for all. To give fans even more ways to enjoy KD, the iconic mac n’ cheese brand is also launching its first-ever, gluten-free offering.

More than half of Canadians follow a plant-based lifestyle or are looking to add more plant-based offerings to their diets.1 Yet consumers’ continued disappointment in the taste of current offerings remain the biggest challenges for brands operating in the plant-based food market.2 As Canada’s original mac n’ cheese, KD is uniquely positioned to disrupt the category and address consumers’ plant-based preferences with a product that offers fans the creamy and comforting taste, texture and flavour they have loved for over 85 years, without the cheese. Available in two irresistible variations – Original and White Cheddar Style – KD NotMacandCheese is now rolling out on shelves nationwide.

“More Canadians than ever are looking for easy plant-based alternatives to pantry staples that don’t ask them to give up the foods they love, and they want options from their favorite brands that taste, look, and feel like the originals,” says Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Not Company. “This is the core mission of The Kraft Heinz Not Company: to bring easy, accessible, and delicious plant-based alternatives from the world’s most beloved brands to the masses. Found in nearly half of all Canadian pantries, KD is Canada’s most iconic mac and cheese brand, and we are excited to leverage its strength alongside NotCo’s revolutionary technology for our first branded Canadian product launch.”

Further, close to ten million Canadians have shared they are looking for gluten-free food options, with 15,000 devoted KD fans signing a petition to encourage the brand to bring a gluten-free version of the beloved pantry staple to grocery store shelves.3 Now, KD is answering the call with a delicious option that looks and tastes like the original – without the gluten. KD Gluten-Free is available in Original flavour and is now rolling out on shelves nationwide as well.

KD NotMacandCheese and KD Gluten Free are the latest examples of Kraft Heinz's portfolio expansion as the company strives to deliver innovations that meet the evolving needs and preferences of today’s consumer. For more information and to stay up to date on all things KD, Kraft Heinz, and NotCo, follow along on Instagram (@KraftDinnerCA, @kraftheinzus, @NotCoUS) and TikTok (@KraftDinnerCa, @hereatkraftheinz, @NotCoUS).

1Mordor Intelligence, Canada Dairy Alternatives Market SIZE & SHARE ANALYSIS - GROWTH TRENDS & FORECASTS UP TO 2029

2Future Market Insights, Plant-based Food: A Revolution in the Making or a Passing Fad? April 2023

3Celiac Canada Website, 2024

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of The Kraft Heinz Company across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.