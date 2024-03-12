Ambry Genetics Announces a Collaboration with Tempus to Advance Paired Germline and Somatic Testing Services for Medical Oncologists

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambry Genetics (Ambry), a leader in clinical diagnostic testing, and Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, announced today that they have entered into a strategic collaboration to offer best-in-class, comprehensive, germline and somatic testing services.

As part of the agreement, Ambry is performing germline sequencing assays for Tempus, powered by Ambry’s CancerNext® and CancerNext-Expanded® assays. Utilizing next-generation sequencing, the assays identify genetic variants associated with hereditary cancer syndromes and inherited risk of cancer, and leverages Ambry’s 25-year history of variant interpretation expertise.

Tempus’ xG and xG+ germline assays are a part of Tempus' extensive portfolio of oncology-focused testing solutions that maximize biomarker detection and identify actionable variants linked to targeted therapy and clinical trial options. Tempus offers a comprehensive collection of genomic profiling solutions of solid tumor and liquid biopsy, along with algorithmic-based tests such as HRD and TO (tumor of unknown origin). These tools are designed to help physicians optimize patient care by providing clinically actionable data that can inform decisions throughout the treatment journey.

“Our collaboration with Tempus will provide an invaluable resource for patients and physicians because it leverages our respective expertise,” said Brigette Tippin Davis, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Ambry Genetics. “Tempus has a powerful offering for tissue and liquid biopsy DNA and RNA profiling and somatic testing. Now, with our germline testing and variant assessment expertise behind Tempus xG and xG+, we are poised to create a future where paired somatic and germline testing is the standard. We believe this will drive precision oncology, proactive healthcare for those patients at hereditary risk, and insights that may affect generations.”

“We aim to be a one-stop-shop for clinicians as they navigate each patient’s treatment path, and germline testing is a critical element in diagnosing and treating patients that may have existing hereditary mutations,” said Mike Yasiejko, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Genomics at Tempus. “Ambry has extensive experience in germline genetic testing, and we look forward to working together to enhance our molecular profiling offerings.”

ABOUT TEMPUS

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

ABOUT AMBRY GENETICS®

Ambry Genetics, a subsidiary of REALM IDx, Inc., translates scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind genetic disease. It is a leader in genetic testing that aims to improve health by understanding the relationship between genetics and disease. Its unparalleled track record of discoveries over 25 years, and growing database that continues to expand in collaboration with academic, corporate and pharmaceutical partners, means Ambry Genetics is first to market with innovative products and comprehensive analysis that enable clinicians to confidently inform patient health decisions.