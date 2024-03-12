Rite Aid Becomes Copia’s First Retail Pharmacy Partner to Help Combat Food Waste and Support Communities

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid (OTC: RADCQ) today announced its partnership with food surplus tracking and donation platform Copia, as it furthers its efforts to reduce waste and make a meaningful impact in the California communities it serves. As the first retail pharmacy chain to partner with Copia, Rite Aid will donate food items leveraging Copia’s seamless surplus redistribution platform to easily track inventory, prove compliance, and record impact in real time. The platform will match Rite Aid with local nonprofit organizations focused on combating food insecurity.

“The health and wellness of others is at the center of everything we do, and Copia is empowering us to deliver on that promise in another deeply meaningful way,” said Joy Errico, senior vice president, Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer for Rite Aid. “Together, we are poised to not only reduce waste but also support those who need it most, exemplifying the care and compassion that define our company’s values.”

“Copia is thrilled to partner with Rite Aid to power their donation program. Food waste is one of the largest contributors to methane emissions from landfills, and by choosing to donate surplus, Rite Aid is reducing their impact on the planet,” said Kimberly Smith, CEO of Copia. “Rite Aid’s donations are supporting so many wonderful nonprofits in the communities where they operate. We're happy to be the Donation Engine that allows national retailers like Rite Aid to scale their impact in a way that can be seen and felt on a local level.”

Thoughtfully managing its carbon footprint, including reducing the amount of food that ends up in landfills, is a key tenant of Rite Aid's corporate responsibility program. The company continues to explore new partnerships and opportunities to further its efforts around waste reduction, fleet efficiency and energy demand.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy committed to improving health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of solutions that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries Health Dialog and Bartell Drugs. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs nearly 6,000 pharmacists and operates more than 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

About Copia

Copia, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), is the leading technology-enabled service for managing food surplus redistribution, empowering food service & retail companies like hotels, grocers, caterers, and restaurants to effectively manage their waste and easily distribute their surplus food. National brands across the US work with Copia to reduce food insecurity in the communities where they operate every day, help reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by diverting food from landfills, and boost their profitability through enhanced tax deductions. Visit www.gocopia.com or @gocopia on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.