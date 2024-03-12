Clariti and Archistar Partner to Fast-Track Permit Approvals

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clariti Software, the fastest-growing provider of flexible, clicks-to-configure permitting software for governments of all sizes across North America, today announced a strategic partnership with Archistar, innovator of the world’s first AI-driven digital planning approvals and compliance platform.

“Our partnership with Clariti is a smart alignment between two govtech industry innovators dedicated to removing barriers to permitting efficiency,” said Archistar CEO & Founder, Dr Ben Coorey. “Together, we look forward to delivering an online permitting experience that will get more permit applications submitted and approved quickly to help communities grow.”

Archistar’s eCheck tool uses artificial intelligence to review project designs against local codes and regulations and instantly provide pass-or-fail feedback to applicants, which they can then use to finetune their designs before submitting them for review. The tool helps prevent submission errors and can reduce processing time by up to 90%.

“We know it’s common for permit customers to run into challenges with the planning and design of a project, and that it can have major downstream impacts on permit approval timelines,” said Clariti Co-CEO Cyrus Symoom. “Archistar’s eCheck software is an invaluable tool that, alongside all-in-one permitting platforms like Clariti, can help governments achieve the ultimate goal of a 100% digital permitting process.”

Clariti’s government software is used to deliver community development, permitting, and licensing experiences online to over 150,000,000 people in North America’s largest and fastest-growing communities.

Archistar is currently partnered with some of the most innovative cities across North America, and launching several eCheck pilot customers in cities throughout Canada and the U.S.

About Clariti Software

Clariti Software serves state and local governments of all sizes and is the fastest-growing community development, permitting and licensing software company in North America. Currently, one in three people in the U.S. benefit from Clariti solutions. The software is built as an alternative to code-heavy, non-configurable systems that create technology barriers for governments to meet their community’s evolving needs. In 2024, Clariti was named to the GovTech 100 List for the third consecutive year. To learn more about Clariti Software and its solutions, visit https://www.claritisoftware.com.

About Archistar

Founded by Dr. Benjamin Coorey, a global expert in 3D generative design, Archistar is the world’s leading digital platform for the Property Industry. The platform combines architectural design with artificial intelligence to inform decision-making in property and is used by agents, developers, architects, government planners and homeowners nationwide. Since launching in 2018, Archistar has grown rapidly, listed in the AFR Top 100 fastest growing company in Australia for three years in a row, with notable clients including Mirvac, Ernst & Young, Brookfield and JLL.