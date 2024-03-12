Transcend Capital Advisors Announces NIL Partnership with Top-Ranked Junior Golfer Miles Russell

MADISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcend Capital Advisors has signed a multi-year Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with 15-year-old amateur golfer Miles Russell, currently the #1-ranked golfer in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Boys rankings.

Russell, who resides in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, was the youngest-ever winner of the AJGA’s Rolex Junior Player of the Year Award in 2023, surpassing the record previously held by Tiger Woods for 32 years.

Following an exemplary run on the Florida Junior Tour circuit, amassing 14 wins and 34 top-five finishes in 42 starts, Russell burst onto the national scene last year, quickly winning two AJGA Junior All-Star events, the TaylorMade TP5 Junior All-Star and Moon Golf Junior All-Star, by a combined 15 strokes. He was a member of Team USA at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, teaming up with fellow Team Transcend member Yana Wilson in foursome and fourball matches.

Russell built off this early success and emerged as one of the game’s most exciting young talents. At the beginning of August, he claimed victory at the 2023 Junior PGA Championship, shooting 18-under par over four rounds, seven shots clear of his nearest competitor. A few weeks later, he followed up with a win at the Junior PLAYERS Championship to become the youngest-ever champion in event history.

“Transcend is committed to supporting the stars of tomorrow and helping them capitalize on their unique talents and ultimately achieving their dreams of playing professional golf. Miles is an exceptional young man and his humility, character, and commitment to excellence make him a perfect fit for Team Transcend. We are thrilled to have him on our team and are excited to watch all that he will accomplish in the future,” said Brian Gorczynski, Managing Partner of Transcend.

Russell closed out his sensational year with a second-place finish at the South Beach International Amateur, including a course record-tying 10-under par round of 60 in his second round, finishing two shots behind fellow Team Transcend member, Ben James. The only amateur to advance to the final Monday qualifier for last week’s Puerto Rico Open, Russell fired a 5-under par 67 and advanced to a playoff for the last qualifying spot but fell just short in his effort to become one of the youngest players to qualify for a PGA TOUR event.

“I am so excited to be a part of Team Transcend,” said Russell. “Joining this team of exceptional amateur players is humbling and makes me want to work hard and get better every day. Thanks to Transcend’s support, I am able to pursue my golf dreams to the fullest and I couldn’t be more grateful for their belief in me.”

Transcend also has NIL partnerships with 20-year-old amateur golfer James, a sophomore at the University of Virginia who is currently ranked #5 in the Men’s World Amateur Golf rankings, 17-year-old Yana Wilson, currently the #1-ranked junior girl in the Rolex AJGA Rankings; and 16-year-old Blades Brown, #5 in the Rolex AJGA Boys Ranking and the 2023 Tennessee Men’s and Junior Player of the Year. The firm previously had a multi-year NIL partnership with accomplished amateur Caleb Surratt who turned professional earlier this year.

About Transcend Capital Advisors

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Madison, New Jersey, Transcend is an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) offering wealth management services, public and private investments, strategic advisory services, and access to banking, lending, and family office solutions. Transcend is an employee-owned firm and manages approximately $3.0 billion of assets, serving families, business owners, executives, retirees, and entrepreneurs across the United States. Leveraging the unique network of its experienced management team, Transcend provides clients with access to investment opportunities not typically available to individual investors. Transcend was recently ranked #42 in the United States in Forbes’ second annual “America’s Top RIA Firms” list and was also recently named in the 2023 SmartAsset “100 Fastest Growing RIAs” list. For more information on Transcend, please visit transcendcapital.com.

The Forbes “America’s Top RIA Firms” list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank firms. Firms elect to participate but do not pay to be included in the ranking. To learn more about the methodology, click here.

SmartAsset compiled its ranking of U.S.-based investment advisors registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) by examining filing data and ranking firms based on one-year and three-year growth of client accounts and assets under management. No compensation was paid for inclusion in this ranking. To learn more about the methodology, click here.