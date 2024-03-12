Treasury Prime Expands Bank Network through Partnership with OMB Bank

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury Prime, a leading embedded banking software company, announced today that OMB Bank has joined the Treasury Prime Bank Network to offer innovative embedded banking solutions to customers in the fintech space. The partnership marks the latest addition to Treasury Prime’s industry-leading bank network, which now totals more than 15 financial institutions nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to welcome OMB Bank to our growing bank network, which is reshaping how bank-fintech collaborations operate,” said Jeff Nowicki, Chief Banking Officer at Treasury Prime. “This is our fastest bank implementation to date, which reflects OMB’s commitment to innovation and makes them an ideal partner bank in this space. The OMB team has done everything right along the way cutting no corners, they have done all the hard things to get ready to be a significant player in the BaaS/embedded banking market for years to come.”

By partnering with Treasury Prime, OMB Bank will be able to work with corporations and fintechs to expand their services, connecting with more customers. For the bank, this translates into expanded revenue opportunities and low-cost deposits, while ensuring a uniform protocol for account structures, compliance and reconciliation across its partnerships.

“In just 8 weeks, we’ve fully integrated with Treasury Prime and are ready to onboard new fintech customers,” said Steve Bishop, COO at OMB Bank. “From this quick and seamless implementation process, we’re already seeing the benefits of partnering with Treasury Prime when it comes to enhancing our offerings and expanding our reach to fintechs looking for embedded banking partners. Embedded banking solutions represent the future of innovation and improving financial experiences for everyone, and Treasury Prime is at the forefront of this evolving landscape.”

The OMB Bank partnership comes just weeks after Treasury Prime announced a new strategic partnership between FirstBank and High Circle. The company expects to make additional announcements related to its bank network in the weeks ahead.

For more information about Treasury Prime, visit www.treasuryprime.com. To learn more about OMB Bank, please visit www.ombbank.com.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts and payment infrastructure, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About OMB Bank

Founded in 1999, OMB Bank is committed to making banking better for families, businesses and communities with its best-in-class consumer, commercial, treasury, mortgage and digital banking services. OMB is headquartered in Springfield, Mo., and operates nine branch locations across Southwest Missouri and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area as well as a lending center in Springfield. Please visit www.ombbank.com for more information.