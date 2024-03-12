Kohl’s and WHP Global Announce New Strategic Partnership for Babies“R”Us

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced a new partnership with WHP Global, the owner of the Babies“R”Us® brand, to bring baby gear, furniture, activity, and more to millions of growing families across the country, broadening the retailer’s reach with younger customers. The first Babies“R”Us shops will open in Kohl’s this August, with plans to roll out to approximately 200 stores in fall 2024. Customers will also be able to shop an expanded assortment of baby products on Kohls.com and take advantage of the Babies“R”Us at Kohl’s registry to easily build and share gift lists.

“Evolving our assortment and bringing more relevant product to the millions of customers we serve is a core focus as we continue to deliver on Kohl’s broader growth strategy,” said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “We see significant opportunity in the baby gear category, and partnering with Babies“R”Us is another example of how we are finding new ways to optimize our assortment and further establish Kohl’s as the go-to brand for families.”

Welcoming New Customers to Kohl’s

The new Babies“R”Us experience will introduce more new customers to Kohl’s, including younger customers who will be choosing Kohl’s for the first time. Becoming a trusted destination for a milestone moment is a natural introduction for even more families to enjoy everything Kohl’s has to offer - including Sephora at Kohl’s, apparel for every age and the company’s newly refreshed home department. Kohl’s has proudly served families for more than 60 years and sees this newest partnership as another opportunity to create new, loyal relationships with the next generation of families.

Kohl’s Will Have Everything Families Need for Their Little Ones

The Babies“R”Us shops inside Kohl's will range from 750 - 2,500 square feet of dedicated space inclusive of baby gear, activity, bath, furniture, feeding, and safety products. This space will complement Kohl’s existing assortment of baby apparel which will be adjacent to the new offerings, creating a comprehensive baby shop for customers. The shops will make it easy for customers to test and try products and stock up on everything they need for their little ones. In addition to the great brands Kohl’s currently offers including Graco, Chicco, Boppy, Skip Hop, Delta Children, Fisher-Price, and Carter’s, the retailer will add many new family-favorite brands that will make Kohl’s the destination for the baby category.

In addition to offering an expanded assortment of products on Kohls.com, Kohl’s will become the exclusive retailer for the Babies“R”Us at Kohl’s registry online, bringing a wide array of baby gifting options to family and friends across the country. Kohl’s Rewards members will earn rewards on every Babies“R”Us purchase both in-store and online, as well as earn and redeem Kohl's Cash on all merchandise, during designated Kohl's Cash events throughout the year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and private brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

About Babies“R”Us

For over 30 years, Babies"R"Us has been known as the most trusted authority on parenthood. Millions of new and expecting parents, grandparents and caregivers around the world rely on Babies"R"Us as a one-stop-shop for all things baby, offering for the highest quality products, information and assistance, and a budding community to ensure that every parent can feel prepared and supported. Today, the Babies"R"Us brand can be found in over 20 countries with digital sites and more than 100 branded and independent stores. For more information and updates, follow @BabiesRUs across social and visit www.babiesrus.com.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE’S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, G-STAR RAW®, LOTTO®, TOYS“R”US®, BABIES“R”US®, and a majority interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Collectively the brands generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. In February 2024, WHP signed a definitive agreement in partnership with Guess?, Inc. to acquire rag&bone. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.