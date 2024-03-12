Bobcat and NRPA Grant Results in Increased Park Access and Improved Sustainability

WEST FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bobcat Company and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) are celebrating the culmination of their 2023 partnership grant to create vibrant and sustainable community park and recreation areas. Through this partnership, Bobcat awarded five grants, each worth $50,000, to support five park improvement projects in communities throughout the country. [Watch the recap video to see the grant projects in action.]

“Through our partnership with NRPA, we were able to invest time and resources for the betterment of communities nationwide,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America, Inc. “The five awarded grants created opportunities for communities to improve their recreation areas, focus on sustainability and encourage residents and visitors to enjoy the great outdoors.”

The five parks that received grant dollars have completed their projects affording their communities healthier green spaces, more walkable parks and greater climate readiness.

The grant recipients and completed projects include:

“Parks and green spaces are vital to communities because they are places that allow you to connect with your neighbors, move outside and enjoy nature,” said Ayanna Williams, NRPA director of community and environmental resilience. “Everyone deserves a healthy, more resilient community, and we are thankful for Bobcat’s support to help build more equitable futures for generations to come.”

Bobcat Company is committed to building strong relationships, engaging volunteers and providing financial and in-kind support to organizations and programs to make a positive impact. Bobcat and NRPA will continue to partner in 2024, creating new opportunities to positively impact individuals and communities around the nation.

About Bobcat Company

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has empowered people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat, Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit parksandrecreation.org.

