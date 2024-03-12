MDT Partners with Allure Security, Helping Credit Unions Defend Against Fraud

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MDT, a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced a partnership with Allure Security, the fastest, most accurate online brand protection-as-a-service provider.

As fraudsters increasingly target credit unions, leveraging sophisticated tactics like phishing campaigns via SMS, email, social media, mobile apps, paid ads and even organic search engine results, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more urgent. That is why MDT has partnered with Allure Security, providing innovative, proactive fraud protection and online brand protection solutions tailored to the credit union community. Allure Security leverages sophisticated AI to evaluate tens of millions of digital assets every day to detect and take down threats, helping credit unions protect themselves and members.

“At Altana FCU, our members are at the core of everything we do – which is why keeping their sensitive information safe and secure is such a high priority,” said Vance Lorenz, VP of IT at Altana Federal Credit Union. “Working with Allure and MDT has provided even more advanced tools to help us identify and manage threats in a quick, effective way. Such efforts help ensure that we can keep and maintain our members’ trust and confidence, something we will never take lightly.”

"We have gained significant traction in financial services because of our unparalleled detection technology and mission-driven threat response team, which reduce false positives when it comes to threat identification and quickly get fake content taken down within minutes or hours instead of days,” said Josh Shaul, CEO at Allure Security. “MDT is deeply committed to providing its credit union clients with the best technology, and we look forward to helping these institutions strengthen their defenses and keep their members safe."

"There has been an alarming uptick in cybersecurity threats against credit unions, and many institutions are looking to augment the expertise and resources needed to effectively manage these risks themselves," said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. "That is why we’re proud to partner with Allure Security, helping safeguard credit unions and their members through leading technology and services. Allure Security’s unique AI-driven approach and diligent managed takedown service helps credit unions detect and respond to threats more quickly and accurately than otherwise possible.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.