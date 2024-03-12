Nursa Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nursa, a nationwide platform that exists to put a nurse at the bedside of every patient in need, today announced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading global provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people.

The collaboration benefits organizations and individuals that utilize both Nursa and UKG Pro by enabling real-time updates and notifications. Through this new integration, facility leaders can post shift openings and quickly connect directly with qualified clinicians looking for work, all from their UKG Pro Workforce Management schedules.

With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems focused on people and culture, to create better employee experiences and improve business outcomes.

Integrating the UKG platform brings unique features that enhance Nursa’s innovative model for staffing, including:

Built-in fail safes that help facilities fill last-minute shift needs and cancellations, such as automated SOS (Save Our Shift) texts and notifications sent to clinicians in the area for shifts posted or unscheduled within 24 hours of the start time;

A staffing platform that empowers facility managers to maintain control over culture and continuity of care thanks to fully vetted clinician credentials; and

Time-saving onboarding processes through UKG that eliminate lengthy signups, allowing new users to start posting and scheduling shifts in minutes.

“This new partnership with UKG expands Nursa’s ability to connect facilities with top talent in their area when they need it,” said Curtis Anderson, CEO and founder of Nursa. “I’m most excited by how technically advanced this integration is, allowing users to post and manage shifts directly from their UKG Pro Workforce Management schedules. Nurses can pick the opportunities that best fit their needs and lifestyle, while facilities can seamlessly integrate qualified clinicians into available shifts quickly. We’re proud to partner with UKG to make this tech-enabled solution more accessible nationwide.”

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform, which is a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

“At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work,” said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. “By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including Nursa, we’re able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience.”

About Nursa™

Nursa is a nationwide platform that exists to put a nurse at the bedside of every patient in need quickly and safely, removing the financial strain and operational gaps of traditional staffing methods. Nursa’s real-time technology enables hospitals, health systems, skilled nursing facilities and community organizations to easily secure qualified, local nursing talent for per diem shifts. Founded in 2019 and built on the bedrock granite of Lake Bonneville in Salt Lake City, Nursa is trusted by a growing community of more than 1,500 facilities and 229,000 nurses nationwide and is accredited by The Joint Commission. For more information, visit Nursa.com.