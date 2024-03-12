Iteris Awarded Over $1 Million SaaS Contract by Ventura County Transportation Commission

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a three year, over $1 million contract from the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) for use of its ClearGuide® solution to improve mobility throughout the region.

Under the terms of the software as a service (SaaS) agreement, VCTC will have access to Iteris’ ClearGuide Roadways solution to perform sophisticated mobility analytics. ClearGuide Roadways is an easy-to-use dynamic service that helps agencies improve real-time operations, incident management, work zone mobility, and transportation planning with traffic data and map content powered by HERE Technologies. To enhance the effectiveness of solutions, the software will be available to all cities and other agencies throughout the county.

Iteris will also provide traffic volume estimates, using Iteris’ ClearData® probe data and advanced learning models powered by industry-leading Artificial Intelligence to deliver estimated volume on roadways throughout the county. These AI-volume estimates are created annually for a majority of roadways in the county, including all freeways and major arterials, providing a continuous picture of volume at 15-minute intervals over the previous year. This data can be combined with other ClearGuide traffic metrics to generate accurate estimates of Vehicle Miles Travelled (VMT) or Vehicle Hours of Delay (VHD), among other derived quantities, for roadways across the county. This provides better coverage for both space and time than traditional methods, which rely on more limited coverage.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We’re delighted to be working with Ventura County Transportation Commission to continue improving mobility in Southern California with our SaaS offering,” said Scott Perley, vice president of program management at Iteris. “They now join regional partners Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County in utilizing ClearGuide to turn data into insights for smart, data-driven decisions that will improve accessibility, efficiency and sustainability in the region.”

