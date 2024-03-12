Laser Photonics Secures Order From Komatsu for CleanTech Laser Cleaning System Through Its Japanese Distributor

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it received an order for its CleanTech LPC-500-CTHD laser cleaning system from Komatsu through LPC’s Japanese distributor.

Operating for more than a century, Japan’s Komatsu is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of industrial equipment for construction and mining. The company adopted a strong stance on sustainability practices and is working to empower a future where people, businesses and our planet thrive together.

“Our laser cleaning technology is a clear choice for enterprises implementing eco-friendly practices that are safe for the environment and workers, which is part of why Komatsu chose our laser systems,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics.

Komatsu will use LPC’s CleanTech system at its technology development, demonstration and promotion facility in Japan. Unlike traditional abrasive blasting methods, LPC’s laser cleaning systems allow for selective layer stripping while causing no damage to the substrate and underlying material. LPC’s CleanTech laser systems also benefit from not requiring the use of chemicals or any consumables which minimizes waste production.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance.