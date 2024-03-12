eTakeoff Announces Strategic Collaboration with Gordian

LAFAYETTE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eTakeoff, a leading provider in takeoff software for construction estimating, today announced a strategic collaboration with Gordian, a provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle.

eTakeoff Dimension is an award-winning complete electronic takeoff software solution for estimators across all construction disciplines. Gordian’s RSMeans™ Data is the industry-leading construction cost database. Through the strategic collaboration, Gordian’s customers now have the ability to license eTakeoff Dimension and subscribe to RSMeans Data Online at the same time.

The collaboration is the first phase of an integration planned between eTakeoff and RSMeans Data Online for a more efficient way to accomplish cost estimating. “Our collaboration with Gordian leverages the extensive cost data of RSMeans Data Online, further expanding our efforts to improve the speed and accuracy of electronic takeoffs,” said Curtis Peltz, CEO of eTakeoff. “At eTakeoff, we’ve long championed seamless integrations with best-in-class solutions and will continue to innovate and partner with other industry leaders to deliver the best tools for estimators.”

The strategic collaboration between eTakeoff and Gordian provides tools to validate three key elements of cost estimating: determining the quantities of each material that will be needed, selecting the appropriate materials to meet specifications, and determining the cost to install. Having this level of insight allows construction professionals to not only deliver faster and more accurate estimates now, but it extends these benefits to future estimates as well.

“Gordian’s collaboration with eTakeoff strongly supports our vision to build better communities by transforming data insights into smarter decisions,” said Kris Gorriarán, President of Gordian. “eTakeoff’s commitment to innovative construction estimating technology is impressive, and we’re eager to see the value this synergy will deliver to our customers.”

For more information about eTakeoff, visit etakeoff.com. For more information on purchasing Gordian’s RSMeans Data Online with eTakeoff, visit rsmeans.com/etakeoff.

About eTakeoff

eTakeoff is an industry leader in electronic Quantity Takeoff, delivering award-winning software with sophisticated Assembly capabilities that is powerful, versatile, and easy to use. Thousands of contractors in every construction trade use eTakeoff to deliver more accurate estimates while boosting their productivity by as much as 15 times over paper takeoff. Learn more at eTakeoff.com.