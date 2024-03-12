Nicolet National Bank Partners with NCR Voyix to Transform Digital Banking

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX), a leading global platform and provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and banking industries, today announced that $8.5 billion-asset Nicolet National Bank (Nicolet Bank) has selected NCR Voyix to enhance and improve its customer experience for digital banking.

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Nicolet Bank serves communities across Wisconsin, Michigan and parts of Minnesota. As part of a strategic effort to improve the customer experience in digital banking and exceed ever-changing customer expectations, the bank selected NCR Voyix Digital Banking. Nicolet Bank customers can expect a better experience due to NCR Voyix’s open platform, robust capabilities and intuitive look and feel. In addition, Nicolet Bank will help customers more effectively manage their finances by offering sophisticated financial wellness, money management and self-service tools on the platform. NCR Voyix will also support the bank’s data strategy and help create efficiencies in the back office.

“At Nicolet Bank, our purpose is to serve our customers, which in the digital space changes constantly. We recognize the need to make a significant investment in a partner that can help us stay ahead of the curve, which is why we partnered with NCR Voyix,” said Kelly Fischer, chief innovation officer at Nicolet Bank. “NCR Voyix’s ability to act as a strategic partner, rather than a vendor, changes the game for us and our customers. We sought a people-first, technology-driven solution and we found it in NCR Voyix. We are excited to introduce the new look and feel to our customers.”

“NCR Voyix delivers the consultative partnership, seamless customer experiences, advanced data strategy and back-office efficiencies that empower institutions to compete in a digital-first world,” said Doug Brown, president of Digital Banking, NCR Voyix. “We are proud to partner with leaders like Nicolet Bank, which is investing in the software and services necessary to favorably position itself for success, future-proof its business and create differentiated customer journeys.”

About NCR Voyix Corporation

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 15,000 employees and customers in 35 countries.

