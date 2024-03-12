Gastro Care Partners Expands into Phoenix, Arizona Through Partnership with Reddy GI Associates

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gastro Care Partners (“GCP”), one of the largest providers of gastroenterology services and ancillary patient treatment services in Colorado and Wyoming, today announced that Reddy GI Associates (“Reddy GI”) has joined the GCP family of practices.

Reddy GI was founded in 2009 by Sudhakar Reddy, MD, a board-certified physician in gastroenterology, anatomic pathology, clinical pathology, and internal medicine, with the goal of improving digestive health, reducing stress, and providing the tools needed to optimize quality of life for its patient population. Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of digestive and liver diseases, Reddy GI utilizes two medical office locations and one specialized ambulatory surgical center across the Phoenix, AZ area to provide comprehensive gastroenterology care to residents and visitors of Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, and other communities. In addition to performing procedures out of its own two operating rooms for patients not requiring hospitalization, including colonoscopies, upper endoscopies (EGD), and flexible sigmoidoscopies, Reddy GI’s physicians serves several hospitals across the Phoenix metropolitan area to care for higher acuity patients and execute the procedures they require.

“GCP’s investment in Reddy GI is representative of our deep commitment to investing in strong leadership teams and practices in the western region of the United States, and we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Reddy and his practice to our platform,” commented David Pyle, CEO of GCP. “This affiliation is particularly significant because it marks our entrance into a new geographical region in one of the fastest growing regions in the country.”

“Reddy GI was founded with a vision of treating patients with empathy and respect while providing them with both high-quality care and patient experience, which is a vision GCP shares. We very much look forward to joining forces with GCP and working alongside them to continue growing our practice and serving the Phoenix community for years to come,” added Dr. Reddy.

GCP is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, a middle-market healthcare services investment firm with expertise in growing care provider platforms.

ABOUT GASTRO CARE PARTNERS

Based in Denver, Colorado, Gastro Care Partners (“GCP”) is a leading partner for high-performing, quality and patient-focused gastroenterology practices. GCP provides a full spectrum of services and resources to help its family of practices thrive while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.gastrocarepartners.com.