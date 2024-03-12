Medical Group of Central Georgia Joins Southeast Primary Care Partners

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeast Primary Care Partners (SPCP), a primary care-focused medical group dedicated to achieving true value-based care everywhere, today announced a new practice partnership with Medical Group of Central Georgia. Led by Dr. Mohammad N. Al-Shroof, M.D., the primary care and family medicine provider serves Warner Robins and Butler Georgia and is dedicated to the health and well-being of the cities’ residents. Dr. Al-Shroof founded Medical Group of Central Georgia in 2002 and provides traditional primary care and family medicine services to more than 35,000 patients annually.

Partnering with SPCP enables Dr. Al-Shroof and the 10 additional physicians and advanced practice providers on staff to maintain their clinical independence while benefitting from shared resources, innovation and a collaborative environment dedicated to exceptional patient care. The cutting-edge processes, tools, and technology offered by SPCP help to ease administrative burdens and allow for a greater focus on patients. The practice will serve current and new patients as Medical Group of Central Georgia, A Southeast Medical Group Partner at existing locations in Warner Robins and Butler.

“ I am delighted to welcome Dr. Al-Shroof and the members of his team to Southeast Primary Care Partners,” said Eric Lisle, CEO, president, and co-founder, Southeast Primary Care Partners. “ Dr. Al-Shroof’s dedication to the health and wellness of Warner Robbins, GA and the surrounding areas is admirable and we look forward to working in tandem to support his efforts to grow his practice’s patient base with access to our suite of independent healthcare solutions designed to serve his needs.”

SPCP understands the unique and constantly evolving challenges facing independent practices and is focused on providing its partners with the expertise and support needed to not only grow but thrive. SPCP relieves the administrative burden of isolated practice ownership by providing various clinical and management support to its partner practices.

“ Southeast Primary Care Partners embodies the future of comprehensive healthcare partnership, and we are honored to be a part of this dynamic community,” said Dr. Mohammad N. Al-Shroof, MD. “ At Medical Group of Central Georgia, we have always prioritized patient-centered care, and by joining forces with SPCP, we are poised to redefine the standards of primary care. This partnership symbolizes a commitment to the well-being of our patients and the Central Georgia community.

