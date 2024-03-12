908 Devices Trace Chemical Identification Technology Adopted by European Agencies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, announces the latest in international adoption of the MX908 for trace detection and identification of priority drugs and chemical threats. DrugDetect EU and NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) have both entered into new contracts to deploy the MX908, a handheld high-pressure mass spectrometry (HPMS) device. The MX908 will be used in a variety of settings, from military applications to correctional facilities.

The DrugDetect EU project aims to quickly and effectively detect a large range of drugs in correctional institutions and prisons in several European countries to prevent drugs from entering and circulating in facilities. A contract was awarded to 908 Devices and the first two units shipped in recent months to Belgium and Greece, with more units expected to be procured. Operational validation demonstrated the effectiveness of the MX908 in detecting and identifying trace amounts of drug samples, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and others. 908 Devices is also conducting target development work for an additional 15 targets identified by the DrugDetect EU project.

"The MX908 is an incredibly flexible device that quickly and effectively identifies drugs and enables us to analyze results quickly across our 34 prisons,” said Paul Van Tigchelt, Minister of Justice, Belgium. “We’re committed to combatting drug use in our prisons, and simultaneously protecting our staff, and the MX908 empowers our decision-making with peace of mind.”

In addition to the DrugDetect EU project, the NSPA contract is significant as it streamlines the procurement process of the MX908 device for all 32 NATO member states and four additional countries. Specifically, the agreement is valid for up to five years and includes the ability to purchase up to approximately 80 units, of which orders have already been fulfilled and more expected. NATO countries and their allies can use the MX908 at the point of need in a variety of environmental conditions and analyze trace level samples in any state, including solid, liquid, gas/vapor and aerosol. The device is frequently used for military CBRNE applications.

“We’re honored to partner with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency and DrugDetect EU project as they work to advance detection and identification of chemical threats across Europe,” said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and co-founder of 908 Devices. “The versatility of our technology empowers users with life-saving insights and our customers are utilizing the MX908 on the frontlines to stem the flow of drugs and other illicit substances to mitigate damage throughout the region.”

The MX908 is a multi-mission handheld mass spectrometer utilized by elite responders conducting chemical, explosive, priority drug and HazMat operations around the world. Powered by HPMS and featuring an evolving target list, the MX908 identifies compounds at trace levels with a high level of sensitivity and unparalleled selectivity to deliver quick, actionable insights to its users.

To learn more about 908 Devices, please visit: 908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

About NSPA

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) is NATO’s lead organization for multinational acquisition, support and sustainment in all domains. NSPA is headquartered in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with main operational centres in France, Hungary and Italy. The Agency employs over 1,500 staff and oversees more than 500 contractors worldwide.

About DrugDetect EU

The DrugDetect project aims to procure an innovative solution for the automatic detection of a large range of drugs in correctional institutions and prisons, that is available 24/7, does not cause delays in internal processes, does not require minimal human intervention, and is GDPR compliant. The DrugDetect project receives co-funding by the COSME program of the European Union under grant agreement No 101036225. The project’s partners include the Center for Security Studies (KEMEA), the Custodial Institutions Agency (DJI), the Directorate General of Penitentiary Institutions (DG-EPI), and the Spanish Ministry of the Interior (ESMIR).

Forward Looking Statements for 908 Devices

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected uses and capabilities of the Company’s products. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings that it makes from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.