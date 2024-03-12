Achieva Credit Union Selects Curinos to Optimize Members Saving Experience Amidst Changing Rate Environments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, today announced that Achieva Credit Union (“Achieva”) will be the first customer to integrate its new Curinos Deposit Optimizer Essentials system. The platform enables credit unions and community banks to better manage member deposits with state-of-the-art analytics to hit funding targets.

Today’s market has become incredibly competitive to acquire and retain deposits. More than ever, pricing strategies must be proactive so credit unions and community banks can act and adjust quickly, with a strong degree of accuracy, to ensure market alignment among competitors. The Curinos Deposit Optimizer Essentials gives them the ability to do this.

“ As rates shift, we needed a robust, easy-to-navigate solution, enabling us to react quickly and efficiently to changing market conditions,” said Veronica Schornheuser, Product Development Management at Achieva. “ We chose Curinos for the exceptional level of service we have received from them in the past and the intuitive nature of the Deposit Optimizer Essentials platform.”

The Curinos Deposit Optimizer Essentials alerts on early warning indicators and helps credit unions and community banks diagnose deposit performance and optimize product strategies and pricing levels for higher deposit growth at lower marginal costs.

" We know that, increasingly, smaller institutions need insight and analytics to increase deposit value and ultimately better identify and work toward growth targets,” said Agusta Patton, Director of Client Services at Curinos. " Curinos is excited to see our Deposit Optimizer Essentials solution put to work, serving Achieva’s community, and we look forward to serving more markets in the future.”

About Curinos

Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending, digital experience, personalization, and marketing solutions. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is the partner of Information Classification: General choice to help you attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships. For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com.

About Achieva

Achieva Credit Union was founded in 1937 in Pinellas County, Florida. Today, it is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial and has more than $2.8 billion in assets and over 25 branches serving more than 194,630 members. Anyone who lives or works in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties, or whose family member has an Achieva Credit Union account can bank with Achieva. For more information, visit www.achievacu.com.