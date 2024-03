時を超える旅：ラス・アル・ハイマ・アートの発展

Featuring works from 107 local and international artists and welcoming 45,000 visitors from around the world, Ras Al Khaimah Art 2024 has successfully concluded its 12th edition at the restored Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village. Launching as a three-day art exhibition in 2013, Ras Al Khaimah Art has evolved into a month-long annual event and the UAE’s largest outdoor art festival, showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s vibrant cultural heritage and reflecting the Emirate’s unprecedented cross-sector economic growth. (Video: AETOSWire)