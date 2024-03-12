Sporting Kansas City Kicks Off Season With Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, today announced its partnership with Sporting Kansas City. The Major League Soccer team is using Evolv Express® for weapons detection at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Sporting KC has Express systems screening all fans entering Children’s Mercy Park, which welcomes more than 20,000 fans for soccer games. The Express systems were installed in February ahead of the team’s 2024 home opener.

Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to differentiate between potential threats and the kinds of metal objects people commonly carry such as keys and sunglasses. It allows fans to move through the entrances more quickly than with traditional metal detectors, which Sporting KC used up until this year.

“We saw across Major League Soccer how pleased fans are with the ingress process provided by Evolv,” said Dan Lolli, chief operating officer for Sporting KC. “We are constantly working to improve the fan experience at Children’s Mercy Park, and Evolv is a key component in enhancing the very first interaction fans have with our property on a match day while also increasing their safety.”

Sporting KC hosted the 2023 MLS Operations Meetings, which provided an opportunity to see Express in action. Testimonials from peer organizations that use Express were also a factor in the team’s decision to purchase the technology. In addition to Evolv’s MLS presence, a number of hospitals in the Kansas City area have successfully partnered with Evolv for weapons detection.

“There’s a championship vibe in Kansas City right now on the heels of the Super Bowl, and KC sports fans expect a preeminent experience from their teams on and off the field,” said John Baier, vice president of sports for Evolv Technology. “Sporting KC is committed to the safety and security of all guests, and fans will be delighted with a speedy and seamless entry when attending home matches this season.”

Since the launch of Evolv Express in 2019, Evolv has screened more than 1 billion people. Sports facilities across the United States and around the world partner with Evolv for an improved weapons detection experience, including 10 MLS teams and several of the venues that will host World Cup games in 2026. In addition to stadiums and arenas, Evolv’s technology can be found in leading theme parks, performing arts centers, casinos, schools, hospitals and places of worship.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

