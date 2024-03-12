Columbia Ultra Short Term Bond Fund Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that the Columbia Ultra Short Term Bond Fund is celebrating its 20-year anniversary. Since inception, the fund has generated consistent long-term performance and provided daily NAV stability with minimal total return volatility.1

Ron Stahl, head of Columbia Threadneedle’s $8.4 billion short duration and stable value team, has been co-portfolio manager of the fund since 2015, while Gregory Liechty has been co-manager since 2016. They have a long tenure at the firm, having worked together for 15 years.

The team seeks to capitalize on pricing anomalies at the short end of the yield curve using high quality issues and diverse fixed income assets consistent with preserving capital, diversifying risk and meeting cash flow needs. Stahl and Liechty leverage the firm’s more than 80 credit analysts globally who have provided the research intensity needed to deliver attractive returns in this strategy for two decades. The team helps inform bottom-up security selection, with a focus on credits that stand to benefit from multiple economic outcomes.

“ While cash can offer relative stability and capital preservation, bonds have the potential for price appreciation while cash does not,” said Stahl. “ Columbia Ultra Short Term Bond Fund offers a potentially attractive alternative for investors who seek liquidity and capital preservation by providing exposure to higher-yielding, high-quality bonds at the short end of the curve with low volatility relative to its benchmark.”

Stahl and Liechty believe that credit and structure risk can be managed in the portfolio through overall portfolio diversification and disciplined, fundamental and quantitative analysis of each investment opportunity. They seek to achieve this by exploiting four potential sources of alpha including sector allocation, security selection, yield curve positioning and duration management.

Ratings and rankings

Time Period Overall 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 15-Year Percentile Rank 22 20 19 36 49 # of Peers 235 204 182 108 46 Star Rating 4-stars 4-stars 4-stars 3-stars

Category: Ultrashort Bond, as of Feb. 29, 2024.

Ratings and rankings shown for Institutional 3 Share Class. Other classes may have different performance characteristics and may have different ratings. Morningstar Ratings are based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure. Morningstar Rankings are based on annualized total returns.2

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,500 people, including over 650 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $637 billion of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.3

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1Standard Deviation for Columbia Ultra Short Term Bond Inst3 – Morningstar data as of 2/29/24:

Name Risk Date

(Mo-End) Std Dev

1 Yr Std Dev

3 Yr Std Dev

5 Yr Std Dev

10 Yr Std Dev

15 Yr Columbia Ultra Short Term Bond Inst3 2/29/2024 0.50 0.98 1.36 1.00 0.89

2Columbia Ultra Short Term Bond Fund earns a four-star Overall Morningstar Rating among funds in the Ultrashort bond category as of February 29, 2024 based on a Morningstar risk-adjusted return measure.

3As of December 31, 2023.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a mutual fund carefully before investing. For a free prospectus or a summary prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the funds, visit www.columbiathreadneedleus.com/investor/. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Morningstar Percentile Rankings are based on the average annual total returns of the funds in the category for the periods stated. They do not include sales charges or redemption fees but do include operating expenses and the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions. Share class rankings vary due to different expenses. If sales charges or redemption fees were included, total returns would be lower.

For each fund with at least a three-year history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating™ used to rank the fund against other funds in the same category. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a fund’s monthly excess performance, without any adjustments for loads (front-end, deferred, or redemption fees), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. The top 10% of funds in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. (Each share class is counted as a fraction of one fund within this scale and rated separately, which may cause slight variations in the distribution percentages.) The Overall Morningstar Rating for a fund is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and ten-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

©2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Columbia funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

Adtrax: CTNA6454034.1

© 2024 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.