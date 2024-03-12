VoPay Strengthens U.S. Expansion with Cross River Alliance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VoPay, a leading provider of embedded payment technology, is joining forces with Cross River Bank, (“Cross River”), a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions. This landmark alliance heralds an expansion of VoPay's operations in the United States and reflects a timely response to the growing demand for advanced and secure payment technology. The collaboration aligns with VoPay's ambition to broaden its service offerings, facilitating access to an extensive range of sophisticated financial solutions and significantly enhancing its market presence.

Cross River plays a pivotal role, equipping VoPay with access to the US banking and payment network infrastructure. Cross River’s profound expertise in U.S. financial regulations is critical to ensuring the collaboration upholds stringent security and compliance standards.

Hamed Arbabi, CEO of VoPay, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Joining forces with Cross River marks a transformative moment for VoPay. This alliance not only accelerates our expansion into the U.S. market but also aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver state-of-the-art technology enabling innovative financial solutions. Cross River's advanced technological framework and deep regulatory expertise are invaluable as we endeavour to meet the evolving needs of our customers in today’s fast-paced financial landscape.”

VoPay has consistently been at the forefront of delivering advanced payment technology solutions, catering specifically to the needs of software solution providers. Teaming up with Cross River significantly broadens VoPay’s horizons, enabling extensive coverage across North America. With a focus on transactional speed, security, and reliability, VoPay is well-positioned to offer an extensive portfolio of financial services across North America.

“Cross River’s relationship with VoPay stems from a shared commitment to transforming the fintech landscape through responsible and reliable innovation,” said Keith Vander Leest, Head of Payments at Cross River. “By leveraging proprietary API technology, our collaboration ensures transparency to the underlying user for transaction monitoring while allowing for seamless and efficient transactions, empowering businesses with secure money movement in today’s regulatory environment.”

Highlights:

This collaboration dramatically increases VoPay’s market reach in the U.S., offering clients broader access to the US market and an expanded spectrum of financial services. Access to Major Payment Rails & Networks: Cross River's expertise, banking core and API-based infrastructure will enable VoPay to offer an expanded suite of payment solutions. These include ACH (Automated Clearing House), Same-Day ACH, RTP® (Real-Time Payments) and soon, FedNow® Service and Pull-from-Card payment services.

Cross River has in-depth knowledge of US financial regulations and compliance standards. VoPay and Cross River will collaborate to ensure clients can confidently navigate the intricate regulatory landscape. Tailored, Superior Service: The companies share a mutual commitment to delivering customized, high-quality services that help businesses across various industry verticals and use cases offer faster and more innovative digital payment solutions.

About VoPay:

At the core of VoPay's offering is a multi-tenancy architecture, seamlessly integrated with a comprehensive payment engine and financial services solutions, epitomizing the concept of Fintech-as-a-Service. For software enterprises seeking to accelerate growth, expedite time to market, reduce operational costs, and enhance efficiency within their core platform, VoPay provides an embedded payment solution. Discover VoPay’s intelligent and secure payment technology at https://vopay.com

About Cross River Bank:

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, and lending solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world’s most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.