APUA signs agreement with Seven Seas Water Group to expand water production

From left to right: Joy Dublin-Baptiste (Corporate Secretary), Roger Tonge (Financial Controller of APUA), Ian Lewis (Water Business Unit Manager APUA), Nicole Edwards (Project Coordinator APUA), Hon. Sir Robin Yearwood (Chairman of APUA Board), John Bradshaw (General Manager of APUA), Hon. Melford Nicholas (Minister of Utilities), Henry Charrabé (CEO of Seven Seas), Chad Schafer (CFO of Seven Seas), John Maginley (Seven Seas Representative), Erik Arfalk (SVP of BD Seven Seas), Bryce Mondor (Corp Development Manager). (Photo: Business Wire)

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) and Seven Seas Water Group (SSWG), a multinational provider of Water-as-a-Service® (WaaS) solutions, jointly announced today the signing of a 12-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer agreement. Seven Seas Water Group will construct two new seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plants, contributing a combined total of three million imperial gallons of daily drinking water production capacity to the people of Antigua. The new plants will be strategically located adjacent to the existing facilities at Ffryes Beach and Ivan Rodrigues, utilizing some of the existing infrastructure. Implementation of the new plants will occur in two phases, with Ffryes Beach expected to commence water production within seven months of signing the agreement.

The Honourable Melford Nicholas, Minister of Information, Communication Technologies (ICT's), Utilities, and Energy, expressed his views on this significant development, stating, "This marks a crucial enhancement of our production capacity to meet the growing demand spurred by increased tourism, cruise ship arrivals, and economic activity on the island. Teaming up with Seven Seas ensures a quick, reliable, and cost-effective water production source, fostering a strong, local, long-term partnership. My sincere thanks to APUA General Manager Mr. Bradshaw and his team for their tremendous efforts in making this collaboration a reality. This project will be a meaningful addition to our potable water production capacity."

APUA General Manager, John Bradshaw, emphasized the importance of addressing the need to meet increasing water demand, stating, “Climate change has led to severe droughts in Antigua, necessitating water restrictions imposed by the Authority in recent years. Despite these challenges, the Authority remains resolute in its dedication to ensuring reliable water supply to its customers. Through the expansion of water production sources, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, alongside APUA, has demonstrated commendable efforts and investments in adapting to this mandate.”

Henry Charrabé, CEO of Seven Seas Water Group, commented on collaborating with the Government of Antigua and APUA, stating, "We are proud and excited to have the opportunity to work with Minister Nicholas and the team at APUA and to be part of their commitment to expanding and improving the local water infrastructure. We are looking forward to increasing the Seven Seas Water Group’s network of water treatment plants by rapidly bringing them online, solidifying our position in the Americas as a reliable, long-term Water-as-a-Service® provider for the citizens of Antigua."

About Seven Seas Water Group

Headquartered in Tampa, with operations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, Seven Seas Water Group (SSWG) delivers annually over 20 billion gallons of water to industrial, commercial, governmental, municipal, and hospitality customers. SSWG designs, builds, owns and operates, delivers new facilities, or acquires and upgrades existing facilities, with the goal of optimizing project risk transfer between the public and private sectors. With an outstanding reputation for decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, the SSWG “Water-as-a-Service®” approach seeks to help solve global water and wastewater infrastructure challenges.

About APUA

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) was founded on July 4th, 1973, in accordance with the Public Utility Act. APUA functions as a three-part organization, delivering Electricity, Telecommunications, and Water services to the residents of Antigua and Barbuda, ensuring they meet reliable, affordable, and internationally recognized quality standards.