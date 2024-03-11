3DEO Partners with IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd. to Advance Aerospace Manufacturing Through Strategic Investment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3DEO, a Los Angeles-based leader in design, engineering, and metal additive manufacturing (AM), is proud to announce a strategic partnership and investment with IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd. (IA), a globally recognized brand in aerospace engineering and manufacturing. This multifaceted, multi-phased partnership aims to enhance the adoption and implementation of AM technologies within IA, drawing on 3DEO's expertise and resources in Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) and technology differentiation to support its mission.

Identified as a strategic investor and partner, IA's collaboration with 3DEO signifies a significant commitment to integrating the advanced capabilities of additive manufacturing with the precision and tradition of Japan's aerospace manufacturing sector. This partnership follows closely on the heels of 3DEO's recent strategic investment announcement with the Development Bank of Japan and Seiko Epson Corporation, further highlighting 3DEO's growing influence in global manufacturing landscapes.

"We are deeply honored to partner with IA, a company that shares our vision for the future of aerospace manufacturing,” Matt Petros, CEO and Co-founder of 3DEO, commented. “This partnership underscores the incredible progress and potential of additive manufacturing, especially when coupled with a highly collaborative design for additive approach."

Payman Torabi, CTO and Co-founder of 3DEO, added, "Working alongside IA presents an exceptional opportunity to apply our additive manufacturing technologies to the aerospace sector. It's a collaboration that stands to reduce time-to-market and drive innovation."

The strategic investment from IA not only marks an important vote of confidence in 3DEO's technology and team but also represents a collaborative effort to explore new advancements in aerospace manufacturing. By leveraging 3DEO's patented technology, Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) expertise, and IA's engineering excellence, this partnership is poised to make a lasting impact on the aerospace industry, enhancing capabilities and setting heightened standards for manufacturing excellence.

ABOUT 3DEO

3DEO, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, specializes in metal additive manufacturing with a focus on precision metal 3D printed components. The company holds a suite of 18 patents for its Intelligent Layering® technology and end-to-end manufacturing solution that includes proprietary software, robotics, and metal 3D printers. 3DEO's full stack ecosystem streamlines the transition from design to engineering to manufacturing, emphasizing efficiency and scalability. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider, 3DEO commits to quality in delivering fully integrated services that facilitate Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) for its clients and unlocks new opportunities in product design and development. For additional information, visit www.3DEO.co.

ABOUT IHI AEROSPACE CO., LTD.

IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd., part of the IHI Corporation family, is renowned for its contributions to aerospace engineering and manufacturing on a global scale. Specializing in the development and production of propulsion systems, components for space exploration, and advanced aerospace materials, IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd. is at the forefront of supporting significant advancements in both aviation and space technology. For additional information, visit www.ihi.co.jp.