EveryLife Partners with Hobby Lobby to Provide New Baby Gift Boxes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EveryLife, America's fastest-growing diaper company and a wholly owned subsidiary of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare”) a leading marketplace of patriotic businesses and consumers, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Hobby Lobby, aimed at celebrating the joy of new parenthood. This collaboration will see Hobby Lobby purchasing and providing New Baby Gift Boxes from EveryLife for Hobby Lobby employees who welcome a new child through birth or adoption. These gift boxes are filled with diapers and essential items, designed to support new moms and dads during this exciting time.

With a workforce of over 57,000 across Hobby Lobby's retail locations, this initiative by EveryLife aims to reach and bless as many families as possible. This effort is a testament to EveryLife and Hobby Lobby's shared commitment to creating a supportive and nurturing environment for families at every stage of their journey. The provision of these gift boxes and products by EveryLife is a significant part of its wider mission to support and celebrate family life.

“At EveryLife, we're driven by the belief that every child is a precious gift. Partnering with Hobby Lobby is a cornerstone moment for our company as it embodies our mission to support and cherish the miracle of new life,” said Sarah Gabel Seifert, co-founder and president of EveryLife. “This initiative is our way of saying 'welcome' to the newest members of our community and 'thank you' to the parents embarking on this beautiful journey.”

“Hobby Lobby has always believed in building a family-oriented workplace, and partnering with EveryLife to provide New Baby Gift Boxes to our employees is a natural extension of our values,” said David Green, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hobby Lobby. “It's our way of celebrating the most joyous moments in our employees' lives and supporting them through the journey of parenthood.”

About EveryLife: EveryLife is America’s fastest growing diaper brand. The pro-life, direct-to-consumer baby brand stands out in the diaper industry for its commitment to support pro-life organizations, including donating diapers and wipes to crisis pregnancy centers in urgent need. EveryLife launched in July 2023 and is delivering its high-performing diapers to doorsteps in all 50 states. For more information, visit EveryLife.com.