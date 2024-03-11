MONITORAPP Strengthens Business in Japan

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONITORAPP Inc., a security solution provider specializing in B2B SECaaS, announced recently that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the local Japanese company ‘ITM’ to further enhance its business strength in the Japanese cloud security market.

MONITORAPP is a security solution vendor that offers various application security technologies around the world and has expanded its range of services to accelerate and simplify access to cloud solutions. Having many years of experience in providing security solutions to many international markets, MONITORAPP offers versatile security solutions for businesses through physical and virtual appliances, as well as the comprehensive cloud-based SECaaS platform AIONCLOUD.

Meanwhile, Tokyo-based ITM is a systems management, cloud services, and information security company. Starting with ‘Cloud Security Setting Diagnosis Service’, it has recently focused on the ‘Managed Cloud & Security Service Provider’ (MCSSP) business. In particular, ITM supports the planning, construction, and monitoring of projects related to cloud environments, and provides system evaluation and consulting services.

In addition to the existing white-label type of supply contract, this new collaborative relationship between the parties ensures a more versatile business model going forward. Both companies plan to engage in business cooperation, joint marketing, collaborative research, employee exchange, and personal development. In terms of business cooperation, ITM, as an MCSSP operator, will actively introduce MONITORAPP’s comprehensive cloud-based platform AIONCLOUD to the Japanese security market through its supply chain. This MOU, along with the establishment of MONITORAPP’s Japanese branch in 2016, will further strengthen its business operations in the country, enhancing mutual benefits in the Japanese cybersecurity market.

Kyle Lee, CEO of MONITORAPP, shared the company’s SECaaS platform’s strengths, “Our AIONCLOUD services can reach customers around the world based on global edge computing. Additionally, as it is connected in real-time to an AI-based ‘threat intelligence platform’, AIONCLOUD ensures its competitiveness in maintaining the ability to deliver quality performance anytime, anywhere in the world.”

