Optus, One of the Largest Wireless Carriers in Australia, Selects RingCentral to Power Cloud Communications for Australian Businesses

SYDNEY & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus) and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions, today announced a co-branded solution, Optus Loop with RingCentral, to power communications for Australian businesses of all sizes. Built on RingCentral’s reliable, secure, and feature-rich communications platform, the solution gives businesses an agile, affordable, cloud-based offering for better collaboration and communication among their employees, customers, and suppliers – on any device, from anywhere, at any time.

“This is RingCentral’s first global service provider partnership in the Australian market, and represents a significant expansion of the RingCentral brand in Australia,” said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Business Development Officer at RingCentral. “By combining our highly reliable, robust, and innovative communications platform with Optus’ business presence and leadership in fixed and mobile network, we will together empower organizations to unlock new ways to run and grow their businesses more efficiently. Optus Loop with RingCentral will enable workforces to take full advantage of RingCentral’s AI innovation to enable people to work the way they want.”

Zorawar Singh, VP of Product, Enterprise and Business at Optus said, “We know that Australian businesses are forced to make tough decisions when it comes to the technology investments. At Optus, we remove complexity by giving our customers everything they need in one place along with dedicated expert service and support when they need it and flexible products built specifically to meet the needs of Australian businesses.

“One way we are able to deliver exceptional customer experience through our business products is through strong, strategic partnerships, like the one we have with RingCentral. Optus is excited to collaborate with RingCentral to deliver a new unified communications product that will deliver a premium experience at a great value that’s designed to be flexible and grow with our customers. We look forward to providing a product that will improve our customers’ productivity and provide further reasons to why businesses should choose Optus.”

