CycleBar Revolutionizes Virtual Reality with First-Ever VR Indoor Cycling Experience on Xponential+ App

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential+, the digital fitness platform offering thousands of live and demand workouts from Xponential Fitness, proudly unveils the launch of CycleBar onto its groundbreaking XR app for Meta's Quest 3 headset tomorrow. This milestone marks a significant advancement in virtual fitness, bringing CycleBar’s dynamic, rhythm-based rides into the virtual world and users' homes through the power of mixed reality. The first of its kind, this collaboration marries the pinnacle of indoor cycling with the forefront of VR technology.

Garrett Marshall, President of Xponential+, expressed his excitement, stating, "The addition of indoor cycling into the Xponential+ XR app is a truly revolutionary moment for virtual fitness. With surface syncing and Meta’s body tracking capabilities, we’re able to track your physical spin bike onto the virtual bike in the class. This not only improves the immersion of the fitness experience, but ensures the rider will have a safe ride as they will have full visibility of their bike while in class. Combined with the excitement and energy the CycleBar instructors bring to their rides, our users will genuinely feel transported to one of our high-energy indoor cycling studios."

Riders can breathe new life into their stationary bikes available at home or at the gym as CycleBar on Xponential+ VR is compatible with any spin bike. Through dynamic mixed reality passthrough, riders are transported to realistic CycleBar studio environments bringing their favorite instructors right to their space. These quick, effective workouts led by top CycleBar instructors further enhance the immersive experience, with 10-20 minute sessions catering to any schedule.

Meta's dedication to pushing the boundaries of human experiences has enabled Xponential to lead the charge in redefining the intersection of fitness and virtual reality. Together, Meta and Xponential Fitness are poised to revolutionize the future of fitness, providing users with access to a world of wellness possibilities in the palm of their hands, all within the Meta Quest 3 Headset.

CycleBar now joins sister brands of Xponential, Club Pilates, Pure Barre and StretchLab, on Xponential+ Quest 3 VR App which launched last November. Visit the Xponential+ VR app website for more information on the CycleBar virtual reality experience.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness is the largest global franchisor of boutique health and wellness brands. Through its mission to make boutique health and wellness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of 10 brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, strength training, metabolic health, and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations throughout the U.S. and internationally, with franchise, master franchise and international expansion agreements in 49 U.S. states and 22 additional countries. Xponential's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; BFT, a functional training and strength-based program; and Lindora, a metabolic health brand. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

About CycleBar

Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand by number of studios and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts, which are inclusive of all fitness levels. CycleBar offers an immersive, multi-sensory experience in state-of-the-art “CycleTheaters,” led by specially trained instructors, enhanced with high-energy “CycleBeats” playlists and tracked using rider-specific “CycleStat” performance metrics. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 six years running, Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020, CycleBar is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of health and wellness brands. To learn more about CycleBar, visit www.cyclebar.com.