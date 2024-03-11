Netnod bolsters Sweden’s national timing infrastructure with Adtran Oscilloquartz optical cesium clocks

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced that Netnod is leveraging its optical pumping cesium atomic clock technology to bring precise, reliable and assured timing to Sweden’s critical national infrastructure. Protecting the country’s timing services is vital for the nation’s economy, encompassing finance, digital services and next-generation telecoms networks, such as 5G. By upgrading its timing network with the coreSync™ OSA 3300-HP, Netnod, the leading provider of internet exchange, DNS and time services in the Nordics, is enhancing the accuracy, stability and longevity of synchronization services across the region. The solution meets the need for precise timing, supporting the smooth operation and evolution of digital applications and services. It represents a significant advancement in timing that enhances Sweden’s position in digital innovation and cybersecurity.

“At Netnod, we’re committed to providing the market’s most advanced and reliable timing solutions. Our new Time Direct and Remote services, built on the latest timing standards and security protocols, underscore our leadership in this domain. The deployment of Adtran’s coreSync™ OSA 3300-HP is key for providing reliable, continuous timing for Sweden’s critical infrastructure. It enhances our NTP/PTP services and strengthens Sweden’s digital backbone for essential sectors, including 5G. It also provides the country with the benefits of highly precise synchronization resilient against GNSS vulnerabilities and enables us to deliver more valuable SLAs for our customers,” said Karin Ahl, CEO of Netnod. “This upgrade is about securing the digital backbone of our nation against GNSS cyber threats, generating economic growth and reinforcing our commitment to maintaining Sweden as a leader in digital innovation and infrastructure resilience.”

Netnod is integrating Oscilloquartz super ePRC technology across six key timing centers nationwide, including the coreSync™ OSA 3300-HP, for unprecedented reliability and accuracy. The upgrade is particularly crucial for timing service assurance within a secure environment. Given the increasing vulnerabilities of GNSS, the optically pumped cesium technology offers a highly stable and accurate alternative timing source. The coreSync™ OSA 3300-HP sets new standards with its higher frequency stability and lifespan that is twice as long as traditional magnetic clocks. Its robust design is complemented by a user-friendly LCD touchscreen and Ethernet connectivity, facilitating both local and remote configuration and management. This blend of advanced features enhances time synchronization across Sweden and prepares the nation’s infrastructure for future challenges.

“Netnod is a major hub for ICT and multimedia, serving as the gateway to the Nordics’ global digital arena. Leveraging our coreSync™ OSA 3300, it’s fortifying Sweden’s critical national infrastructure, ensuring seamless operations and growth for internet service providers, content delivery networks and businesses in one of Europe’s most dynamic digital markets,” commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. “With our technology, Netnod can utilize multiple timing sources, enabling a zero-trust environment for clients in next-gen telecoms, finance, utilities, broadcast and beyond. This will help equip enterprises and institutions across the region with top-tier internet speed, resilience and connectivity and solidify Netnod’s position as the digital cornerstone of the Nordics.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About Netnod

Netnod provides critical infrastructure support ranging from interconnection services and Internet Exchanges to time services, DNS services and root server operations. With a worldwide reputation for its services and the expertise of its staff, Netnod ensures a stable and secure Internet for the Nordics and beyond. Established in 1996 as a neutral and independent Internet infrastructure organisation, Netnod is fully owned by the non-profit foundation TU-stiftelsen (Stiftelsen för Telematikens utveckling). More information is available at: www.netnod.se.

